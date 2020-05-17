Brad Molloy: Pressing play on the pause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity.”

— Martin Luther King Jr.

Friends, before I start in on this week's column, I just want to take a moment to thank those of us that haven't the luxury of staying home during this pause. Each day women and men across our community leave the safety of their homes to help us keep some semblance of normalcy in this tumultuous time. For some it means donning a uniform, a lab coat, medical scrubs or simply just a name tag. Firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses, city workers, cashiers and even the people that bring the carts back to the store are all showing us what actions are truly essential in life.

Simply put, it's providing service to others. It's using whatever abilities you may have to improve this situation we find ourselves in. Patience is also something we have all had to learn to live with over the course of this pandemic, but I hope that another lesson that's gleaned from all this is to appreciate more those around us. So to those in hospitals doing their best to keep us well, to the first responders who answer the call for help, to the sanitation crews riding on the back of garbage trucks, and to the clerks who stock the shelves and everyone standing on the other side of that Plexiglas barrier: Thank you.