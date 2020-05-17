Brad Molloy: Pressing play on the pause

“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity.”
— Martin Luther King Jr.
Friends, before I start in on this week's column, I just want to take a moment to thank those of us that haven't the luxury of staying home during this pause. Each day women and men across our community leave the safety of their homes to help us keep some semblance of normalcy in this tumultuous time. For some it means donning a uniform, a lab coat, medical scrubs or simply just a name tag. Firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses, city workers, cashiers and even the people that bring the carts back to the store are all showing us what actions are truly essential in life.
Simply put, it's providing service to others. It's using whatever abilities you may have to improve this situation we find ourselves in. Patience is also something we have all had to learn to live with over the course of this pandemic, but I hope that another lesson that's gleaned from all this is to appreciate more those around us. So to those in hospitals doing their best to keep us well, to the first responders who answer the call for help, to the sanitation crews riding on the back of garbage trucks, and to the clerks who stock the shelves and everyone standing on the other side of that Plexiglas barrier: Thank you.
Now I don't want to get too ahead of ourselves here, but the tide is slowly turning in our favor and the state is beginning to phase-in the reopening process, which means that many of us will have to make a few adjustments before we step out of our comfort zones. One of the biggest challenges in going back out into the workforce will be the fact that we will have to start wearing actual pants again. Like so many of you I too have been guilty of video conferencing clients sporting a dress shirt and tie, all the while wearing swim trunks and sandals. No matter how comfy it has been, no one is going to take anyone seriously during an in-person meeting when it's business up-top and sandy beaches below. In fact, I'm sure Cheryl in H.R. has a video addressing this very topic that I may or may not have had to watch several times.
Also “day drinking” will soon be a thing of the past. I know how hard this is to hear after you've finally figured out that white wine goes best with Mondays and Thursdays while Friday is more of a red day, but trust me, Rieslings are never going to be accepted at the receptionist's desk no matter how badly we might want them to be. (Coffee is still OK though.)
So take some time to acclimate yourself on returning to corporate life, and if it's not too much to ask you may also want to begin showering regularly again, because in the business world the only windows that desperately need to be opened should be the ones on the computer.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!