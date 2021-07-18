Brad Molloy: Pride in all those athletes

“I didn’t lose the gold. I won the silver.”

— Michelle Kwan

Friends, I'm really excited, because the start of the Summer Olympics is almost here — an athletic event so competitive that it's often used as a standard of measurement. Just saying someone has the body of an Olympic athlete makes them seem that much healthier and more dynamic.

Spoiler alert, I'm not a huge sports fan though I do like the idea of finding out who the best ping pong player in the world really is. And I'm not mocking. If you've ever watched an Olympic-level table tennis match you'll soon realize that their speed and accuracy alone makes Wimbledon look like amateur night in comparison. Yep, that big green table in the basement with all the Christmas boxes stacked on it is actually a piece of sporting equipment. Not only that, but there are people who have gotten so good at it that their country is sending them to Tokyo to represent.