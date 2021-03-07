Brad Molloy: Questioning the month of March

“Don’t be afraid to be confused.”
— George Saunders
Ah, my friends, welcome to March, the month that is said to come in like a lion and out like a lamb, which, for me, always seemed like an odd pairing.
I get that it’s all about the weather and how at the beginning of the month we have blizzards and toward the end we have slightly milder temperatures, but the comparison has always seemed a bit absurd. I mean, has anyone ever come in from the bitter cold and said “Man, it’s really roaring out there”? No. Why? Because we all know winds howl, so if you said that March comes in like a wolf and goes out like a lamb that would at least make an attempt at some sort of reasoning.
Though, now that I think of it, even the lamb part is off. I know everyone has this mental image of a lamb as this soft and gentle creature, but the sad truth is that if you’ve ever been to a barn you know that lambs are by far the most spastic of animals. They run around with their little heads cocked to the side jumping on anything for no good reason, pooping everywhere and when you’re not looking will head-butt you without even the slightest warning. These little sheep aren’t babies; they’re bullies! Listen, I don’t believe in animal testing, but if there was ever a debate for giving a barnyard bruiser some Xanax, I’d be putting lambs at the top of the list. I’ve seen raging bulls more passive than a pack of wild lambs.
Pop quiz. Do you know what the collective noun for a pack of lambs is even called? Could it be a “gang?” Nope, that would be elk. How about a ”huddle?” Wrong, that’s reserved for walruses. Well certainly a “cloud” must be referring to lambs, right? Nope. Bats. Yes those winged rats that terrify children and turned Bruce Wayne into a crime fighter are considered more serene than any wool-coated character.
In fact, a collection of lambs is known as, wait for it — a mob! When in the history of mankind has a mob ever been seen as gentle, much less calm? You’ve never read in the history books about a tranquil mob storming a castle now have you? No! And you know why? Because mobs are crazed and unpredictable, reactionary and often violent. Just like lambs.
So maybe, just maybe, we should start trying out some new phrases. March: in like a wolf, out like a less-aggressive woodland creature. Too wordy? Alright. How’s this? March: in like a chicken, out like a duck. It’s still bizarre but at least I’m keeping the birds in the same ballpark. But if you’re being completely honest, I’d just go with “March: in after February, out by April!”
