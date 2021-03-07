Brad Molloy: Questioning the month of March

“Don’t be afraid to be confused.”

— George Saunders

Ah, my friends, welcome to March, the month that is said to come in like a lion and out like a lamb, which, for me, always seemed like an odd pairing.

I get that it’s all about the weather and how at the beginning of the month we have blizzards and toward the end we have slightly milder temperatures, but the comparison has always seemed a bit absurd. I mean, has anyone ever come in from the bitter cold and said “Man, it’s really roaring out there”? No. Why? Because we all know winds howl, so if you said that March comes in like a wolf and goes out like a lamb that would at least make an attempt at some sort of reasoning.