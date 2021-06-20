Brad Molloy: Riding the climate roller coaster

“If you really think that the environment is less important than the economy, try holding your breath while you count your money.”

— Guy McPherson

Well, here we are friends, mid-June and already the dog days are upon us. True, in the Molloy household it's always the dog days, because Miss Maggie (the puppy) pretty much makes up the schedule for us, but this has nothing to do with what's happening indoors, but out.

Climate change is the true issue of our time, so it's about time we did something about it. Granted I'm no meteorologist or even a planetarian (a word I just completely made up) but I do know weird when I see it. Just look at the data. Last Sunday it was hot and sunny. Monday rolls around and suddenly I had to worry about whether or not I should have bought flood insurance, because the skies opened up like they were auditioning for a major role on Broadway.