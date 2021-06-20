Brad Molloy: Riding the climate roller coaster

“If you really think that the environment is less important than the economy, try holding your breath while you count your money.”
— Guy McPherson
Well, here we are friends, mid-June and already the dog days are upon us. True, in the Molloy household it's always the dog days, because Miss Maggie (the puppy) pretty much makes up the schedule for us, but this has nothing to do with what's happening indoors, but out.
Climate change is the true issue of our time, so it's about time we did something about it. Granted I'm no meteorologist or even a planetarian (a word I just completely made up) but I do know weird when I see it. Just look at the data. Last Sunday it was hot and sunny. Monday rolls around and suddenly I had to worry about whether or not I should have bought flood insurance, because the skies opened up like they were auditioning for a major role on Broadway.
Rain poured down in sheets and the wind was shaking the branches of the trees so bad that it made them look as though they were having spinal chills. Tuesday was fine during the day, but once I left work, the clouds decided that white and puffy were so last season and that sinister and gray was the new trending fad. By the time I got home it felt like dusk even though it was probably only around two o'clock and the temperature dropped faster than an elevator with its cables cut. I actually had to turn off the air conditioner and put on a sweatshirt because of the chill in the air.
Wednesday? Oh, Wednesday was hot and muggy as if the previous day never even happened. I know that climate change is a real problem; I just didn't think it was going to be so back and forth in highs and lows. The weather lately is like someone trying to parallel park but just can't seem to get the right angle. Scientists keep talking about how in 20 years the Earth may be three degrees hotter, but I'm more concerned with regulating the day to day. I mean, what's this week going to offer us? Snow on Thursday and then a sunburn Friday? A monsoon and Monday and drought come Tuesday?
There's an old adage by Mark Twain that “if you don't like the weather, then wait five minutes.” That was meant to be a sarcastic turn of a phrase, not an actual forecast. People talk about reducing one's carbon footprint, but I wear a size 10.5 so unless I'm prepared to chop off some toes, I don't see how this will help.
I'm hoping someone in power can fix this issue, because I can't keep going to work wearing a parka and board shorts while carrying an umbrella in one hand and a snow shovel in the other — because people are starting to wonder what kind of change is coming over me.
