Brad Molloy: Round and round we go

“The earth is all I know of wonder.”
— Marsden Hartley
Friends, just to show that we'll never have a shortage when it comes to holidays, this week we celebrate Earth Day! One could make the argument that this is the mother of all holidays since the rest of them all happen upon it, while others would claim this to be a total waste of time. What can I say? Some people just like to argue no matter what the topic and Earth Day, or rather the Earth itself, is ripe for debate.
You may be wondering what there is to bicker about when it comes to this big blue marble in space that we spend our time watching Netflix on. Not to sound corny but the answer is pretty out of this world. I kid you not, there is a small but growing contingency of people that, get this, actually think that the world is flat. I’m not talking about the Great Plains of Wyoming flat. No. I’m saying that they seriously believe that the entire planet is basically pancaked like a quarter, and we’re just zipping through space as if we’re riding a giant Frisbee.
Listen, I understand that everyone has their own way of looking at the world, and no one’s point of view is subjectively better than anyone else’s. Some people prefer Pepsi, while others enjoy Coke. We don’t all have to agree on everything. There are folks that think installing a roll of toilet paper underhand is perfectly fine. They’re wrong, of course, but the Earth? This was something we were all meant to be on the same page with.
The Earth is, say it with me, r-o-u-n-d! I apologize if this is new information for you as I just assumed you’d have figured it out on your own and that it wasn’t by accident all the globes in school resembled balls instead of placemats. Sure I questioned most of the things my teachers taught me, like the importance of being able to slice open a frog when the closest I’ve ever come to a dissection as an adult is carving a turkey at Thanksgiving, but it never dawned on me to wonder whether the Earth was curved. I mean, the ancients knew the world was round well before Google maps was even invented, and like a Sir Mix-a-Lot song, I’m happier knowing that Mother Earth has a few curves to her.
My only thoughts are how to properly show my love. I could buy a card, but where would I send it? Do I just place it on the ground and walk away? Any other time that would be considered littering which, in this case, would seem to defeat the purpose. All I do know is that if you see me lying face down on the lawn Thursday there’s no need to worry and dial 911. I’m just giving our Earth a hug.
