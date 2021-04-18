Brad Molloy: Round and round we go

“The earth is all I know of wonder.”

— Marsden Hartley

Friends, just to show that we'll never have a shortage when it comes to holidays, this week we celebrate Earth Day! One could make the argument that this is the mother of all holidays since the rest of them all happen upon it, while others would claim this to be a total waste of time. What can I say? Some people just like to argue no matter what the topic and Earth Day, or rather the Earth itself, is ripe for debate.

You may be wondering what there is to bicker about when it comes to this big blue marble in space that we spend our time watching Netflix on. Not to sound corny but the answer is pretty out of this world. I kid you not, there is a small but growing contingency of people that, get this, actually think that the world is flat. I’m not talking about the Great Plains of Wyoming flat. No. I’m saying that they seriously believe that the entire planet is basically pancaked like a quarter, and we’re just zipping through space as if we’re riding a giant Frisbee.