Brad Molloy: Sleeping under the stars

“I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.”
— John Burroughs
This week, friends, we here at the Molloy house are heeding the words of Jack London and answering our own call of the wild. Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have been running a bit ragged and we were both in need of some organic distractions. To that end, we found our butts covered in pine needles as we finally took a little family vacation by going camping.
Now, I think I need to define some things when I say we went "camping" because for us that means sleeping in a tent, roasting marshmallows over a campfire and perhaps doing a bit of hiking. At night we cuddle on the ground in a sleeping bag and our meals consist of hamburgers that have been grilled over a fire. I only say this because getting back to nature in modern times has evolved into what's known as “glamping.”
For those who have never heard of the practice, congratulations! You're saving yourself a ton of money on what basically boils down to having all the amenities of a fine hotel — the linens, carpeting, hot showers and room service — and placing them into a shell under the guise that you're roughing it. I know that might sound crazy but believe it or not there are people who are willing to spend a great deal of money to enjoy the outdoors, so long as they're never inconvenienced by actual nature. They take selfies poolside and demand quick access to WiFi. Forget looking up into the night's sky, the only stars these folks care about are the ones they see on a Yelp review.
I remember every summer when I was a Boy Scout my troop would go to Camp Rotary and stay for a few nights in hand-built shelters we constructed out of old logs and leaf-covered branches while working on merit badges and washing in the cold waters of Owasco Lake. It was outdoor living in its most basic form, and we enjoyed every minute of it. Compare that to today's “survivalists” who vacation in RVs where the only streams they'll encounter come from Netflix. I'm sorry if I'm calling shenanigans, but today's recreational vehicle is essentially a luxury apartment with a transmission attached. I find it ironic that anyone can say they love the outdoors when they're sitting on a comfy couch sipping wine inside a brightly lit and bug-free Winnebago.
Call me old fashioned, but when I think of mountain views I envision scaling a rock face to take in the majestic scenery, not looking at some trees from behind a window. If I wanted marble tiles, I'd stay home and redo the bathroom. Instead, I'll enjoy the unique freedom of peeing on a tree, then listening to the crackle of a fire. It's rustic for sure, but allowing your batteries to recharge can often be better when there's no electricity involved.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!