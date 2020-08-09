Brad Molloy: Sleeping under the stars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.”

— John Burroughs

This week, friends, we here at the Molloy house are heeding the words of Jack London and answering our own call of the wild. Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have been running a bit ragged and we were both in need of some organic distractions. To that end, we found our butts covered in pine needles as we finally took a little family vacation by going camping.

Now, I think I need to define some things when I say we went "camping" because for us that means sleeping in a tent, roasting marshmallows over a campfire and perhaps doing a bit of hiking. At night we cuddle on the ground in a sleeping bag and our meals consist of hamburgers that have been grilled over a fire. I only say this because getting back to nature in modern times has evolved into what's known as “glamping.”