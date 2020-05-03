Brad Molloy: Sometimes life makes no cents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn.”

— J. Earp

Folks, life truly is a roller coaster and this has been a week full of ups and downs for yours truly, and frankly, I'm starting to get a little motion sick. I don't know which god of karma I offended, but please allow me to take this moment and apologize publicly. I'm sorry for whatever grievance that I've made and I promise to do better in the future.

As I'm sure you're aware, I'm not the most humble character you'll find, but I need to do something to change this trajectory that I'm on before I crash and burn. If you're feeling lost, no worries because I'm about to lead you down the path that has been my life over the past few days.

It all started with me doing my taxes. I know what you're thinking and yes, they should have been done weeks ago but what can I say? Time is just getting away from me. In fact the only way for me to tell which day it even is, is by reading the newspaper. If the comics are in color, then I know it's Sunday. But, if they're in black and white, then it's anybody's guess.