Brad Molloy: Sometimes life makes no cents

“Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn.”
— J. Earp
Folks, life truly is a roller coaster and this has been a week full of ups and downs for yours truly, and frankly, I'm starting to get a little motion sick. I don't know which god of karma I offended, but please allow me to take this moment and apologize publicly. I'm sorry for whatever grievance that I've made and I promise to do better in the future.
As I'm sure you're aware, I'm not the most humble character you'll find, but I need to do something to change this trajectory that I'm on before I crash and burn. If you're feeling lost, no worries because I'm about to lead you down the path that has been my life over the past few days.
It all started with me doing my taxes. I know what you're thinking and yes, they should have been done weeks ago but what can I say? Time is just getting away from me. In fact the only way for me to tell which day it even is, is by reading the newspaper. If the comics are in color, then I know it's Sunday. But, if they're in black and white, then it's anybody's guess.
So anyway, like I said, I did my taxes and was happy to find out that I'm getting a return. Now before you start celebrating you should know that I also had to get my car inspected and, I kid you not, just as I was dreaming of what to do with my little windfall, the check engine light comes on as I'm pulling into the station. Whatever hopes I had for that tax return money immediately went into repairs.
You could chalk that up as coincidence but then explain to me how it is that I also got my stimulus check from good ole Uncle Sam this week and no sooner had I deposited it in the bank, my washing machine decides that it's spun its last load.
So there I was, trying to figure out how my little nest egg is getting to be so scrambled. I mean I get that my day job isn't socially practical at this point in time, so there's a reason for me not to be working, but I've always considered my washing machine to be an “essential” appliance and feel that it needs to carry on agitating. How else am I going to keep my cloth masks clean?
It's as though as soon as I get a little bit ahead in this game of life, the playing field gets leveled. I can't complain too much though because things could always be worse and in the end, after everything was paid off, I ended up with $64 extra dollars in my checkbook. I should be grateful. And I would be, except that yesterday the water bill arrived in the mail. Can you take a wild guess as to how much that came to?
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!