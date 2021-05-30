Brad Molloy: Sparking up the summer cookout season

"Cooking well doesn’t mean cooking fancy."

— Julia Child

Friends, before I begin this week’s column, I’d like to take a moment to be sincere in my words to say thank you to the men and women of our armed services who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms that we all, far too often, take for granted. We may not be able to parade and celebrate in the ways we are accustomed to, but we can always show our respect.

On a much lighter note, Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer season — even though you'd think after about a 100 years of an annual celebration we could just make things official and be done with it. Come to think of it I believe Beyonce wrote a song about this once. In the meantime, I hope you have already started panic buying your hot dogs and buns, because I have a feeling the shelves will be empty by Sunday afternoon as people pull out the grills and light the fires in what can only be described as a weekend of barbecuing frenzy.