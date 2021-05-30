Brad Molloy: Sparking up the summer cookout season

"Cooking well doesn’t mean cooking fancy."
— Julia Child
Friends, before I begin this week’s column, I’d like to take a moment to be sincere in my words to say thank you to the men and women of our armed services who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms that we all, far too often, take for granted. We may not be able to parade and celebrate in the ways we are accustomed to, but we can always show our respect.
On a much lighter note, Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer season — even though you'd think after about a 100 years of an annual celebration we could just make things official and be done with it. Come to think of it I believe Beyonce wrote a song about this once. In the meantime, I hope you have already started panic buying your hot dogs and buns, because I have a feeling the shelves will be empty by Sunday afternoon as people pull out the grills and light the fires in what can only be described as a weekend of barbecuing frenzy.
Now you may be wondering what it takes to truly have a spectacular cookout, and for once I actually have some advice that may just prove to be helpful. First up, the grill. Doesn't matter if it's propane or charcoal, as long as it's flammable it qualifies. But before you go dousing on the lighter fluid or cranking up the gas, please, for all those about to eat off your paper plates, clean the actual “grill” portion. I know we all love to see those marked lines in a burger, but the stripes should come from searing, not the dust that's collected over the winter.
And speaking of meat, I understand that the options here are pretty endless but know that if your hot dog is pink on one side yet looks as though it's been struck by lightning on the other then you're doing it wrong. As far as burgers go, here's a tip: flip once and never press down. Yes, it's cool to see the flames shoot up while you perform CPR with a spatula, but having a hamburger that still contains moisture is always better than your amateur pyrotechnics.
You may want to make a salad, and that's fine, just know that adding Miracle Whip to random items of various combinations from the fridge doesn't magically make it a salad. All I'm saying is raisins and carrots should never occupy the same Tupperware. Another rule to follow is to go cheap with the chips but don't start pinching pennies when it comes to the beverages. There are reasons Keystone comes in a case for $4 and none of them are good.
So now that you're educated, you can grill with gusto. And if there's room at the picnic table, Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I will be more than happy to taste-test your knowledge.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com