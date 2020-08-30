Brad Molloy: State Fair substitutions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Substitution is what you did when you couldn't have what you wanted.”

— Connie Willis,

So, as I was saying last week, since the New York State Fair has been canceled for this season we need to find a way to still enjoy it without actually going — and here's where things get tricky, because how does one imitate a butter sculpture?

I mean, it's not like any one of us has ever been to butter-sculpting school. But, believe it or not, after some serious thought, I think I've come up with a reasonable alternative. Go to the grocery store and buy about 20 sticks of Land O'Lakes. When you get home I want you to slice each stick in half. Then place about 10-15 pieces upright on a cake platter going in a spiraling pattern. Once you've completed that step, place a few pieces across each “pillar” skipping every other one as you go. Afterward take whatever sticks you have left and just sort of mush them around the outside in a big circle. Viola! You just created a miniature Stonehenge!

Don't worry if it's not perfect — you're the only one who is going to be seeing it. Next, we have to talk food, because it wouldn't be the fair if you didn't partake of some sort of gastric misadventure.