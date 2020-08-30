Brad Molloy: State Fair substitutions

“Substitution is what you did when you couldn't have what you wanted.”
— Connie Willis,
So, as I was saying last week, since the New York State Fair has been canceled for this season we need to find a way to still enjoy it without actually going — and here's where things get tricky, because how does one imitate a butter sculpture?
I mean, it's not like any one of us has ever been to butter-sculpting school. But, believe it or not, after some serious thought, I think I've come up with a reasonable alternative. Go to the grocery store and buy about 20 sticks of Land O'Lakes. When you get home I want you to slice each stick in half. Then place about 10-15 pieces upright on a cake platter going in a spiraling pattern. Once you've completed that step, place a few pieces across each “pillar” skipping every other one as you go. Afterward take whatever sticks you have left and just sort of mush them around the outside in a big circle. Viola! You just created a miniature Stonehenge!
Don't worry if it's not perfect — you're the only one who is going to be seeing it. Next, we have to talk food, because it wouldn't be the fair if you didn't partake of some sort of gastric misadventure.
First on the menu is the wine slushy, but, to be honest, if you can't figure out how to fill a blender with a few cups of ice and wine that's set to “puree” then perhaps you shouldn't be left alone in the kitchen in the first place. I don't want to have to worry about your safety.
Next, we need to recreate some of our favorite dishes, and for that we'll need the deep fryer, so pull out your cookbook and find out how to make batter. Once you have a bowl ready just open the snack cupboard and dip whatever you grab first into the batter and fry away. It might be Oreos or Doritos, but either way it's going to be a tasting experience just like at the real fair.
Last but not least is the midway. To simulate the games all you have to do is throw a few bucks into a trash can and walk away, because let's face it, you've never won anything before so why start trying now? As far as rides go, just call an Uber with the lowest possible rating and wait your turn. True, you may feel a bit nauseous when it's over, but it's nothing you haven't felt on any other carnival ride, so enjoy it while it lasts. Just remember to keep your arms inside the car at all times and don't exit until it has come to a complete stop.
There we have it, folks, all the wonders of the fair without ever leaving town. Granted, it may not be the same, but in a way it's better, because if you're staying home you'll always beat the crowds.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
