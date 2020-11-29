Brad Molloy: Tension in the toy aisle

“Tell your boss he can ask for anything else, but this one favor I can’t grant him.”
— The Godfather
Let me make sure I’ve got this shopping list straight. We have Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday. And what some people are calling “What’s in Your Wallet Wednesday?” which in my case would be a photo of my dad and Miss Maggie, my library card, driving license and a laminated four-leaf clover — all of which hold great sentimental value but are in no way going to get me any closer to a new flat screen.
I think Tuesdays are still reserved for tacos and Sundays are half off, which only leaves Thursday unaffiliated. If you haven’t noticed the pattern, then allow me to explain. The only green that matters to most this time of year isn’t on the tree. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not all the retailer’s fault for this spending insanity, because without shoppers flocking with flyers the lines at the cashier would be shorter and I’d be able to push a cart without fear of collision.
Though there is a silver lining to all this purchasing pandemonium, and that’s getting the chance to see parents have panic attacks as they try to figure out which Paw Patrol to purchase. Because, as we all know, a holiday wish list to a child is more like a mafia hit where if you don’t come back with the proper Disney Princess play set then you probably shouldn’t come home at all.
Which begs the question, when did children become scaled down Don Corleones during the holidays? If little Johnny doesn’t see the right Tonka truck in his stocking most parents half expect him to look their way with a glare and in a Joe Pesci voice ask “Does this say Hasbro? Now I know this toy couldn’t say Hasbro because, if I remember correctly, I specifically asked for a Tonka. So how can Hasbro be spelled ever so clearly on the side of what’s supposed to be a Tonka truck? Perhaps was there a misspelling at the toy factory? Could all the elves be illiterate? Do you think maybe Santa forgot to check his list twice? I just don’t know how this could be; I asked for a Tonka truck but this toy here says Hasbro. I do not recall stuttering and my teacher says I’m reading at a first-grade level. I obviously know my “T’s” from “H’s” so I just have to ask, mummy… daddy… WHERE’S MY TONKA?!”
I know that scenario sounds like a stretch, but anyone who’s ever skimped for a Dollar Store Barbie can attest, no amount of mea culpas will make up for your disrespect to the family when you try to save during a shopping season. Though by all means enjoy the bedlam in the box stores, but just remember, don’t pinch pennies on the presents or else you will feel like you’re about to be swimming with the fishes, only not in a "Finding Nemo" kind of way. Fuggedaboutit!
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!