Brad Molloy: Tension in the toy aisle

Which begs the question, when did children become scaled down Don Corleones during the holidays? If little Johnny doesn’t see the right Tonka truck in his stocking most parents half expect him to look their way with a glare and in a Joe Pesci voice ask “Does this say Hasbro? Now I know this toy couldn’t say Hasbro because, if I remember correctly, I specifically asked for a Tonka. So how can Hasbro be spelled ever so clearly on the side of what’s supposed to be a Tonka truck? Perhaps was there a misspelling at the toy factory? Could all the elves be illiterate? Do you think maybe Santa forgot to check his list twice? I just don’t know how this could be; I asked for a Tonka truck but this toy here says Hasbro. I do not recall stuttering and my teacher says I’m reading at a first-grade level. I obviously know my “T’s” from “H’s” so I just have to ask, mummy… daddy… WHERE’S MY TONKA?!”