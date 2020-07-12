Brad Molloy: The Dos and Don'ts of dogs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match.”

- Fiddler on the Roof

Friends, I appreciate the fact that you come here each week hoping to be entertained and perhaps even informed, and it's a responsibility that I try to take seriously. With that in mind, I received a letter asking for, of all things, advice.

They had read how much I love my Miss Maggie (the puppy) and wanted my opinion as to what type of dog, if any, they should get for their family. Now I am flattered that someone would look to me for help when it comes to solving a problem, but do you really think I'm the best person to be asking? I mean, let's be honest here, I got lucky with my little diva. She doesn't chew up my sneakers or run up my credit card bill, but that has nothing to with any training it's just part of her personality.

For instance, some canines can be rather aggressive, which is something to consider if you have small children, but, again, I got lucky because Maggie's aggression is what most people would label as “passive.” For instance, if I make the wrong thing for dinner she won't bark my head off or snap at me, she'll roll her eyes and make snarky little comments like “I guess you must be too tired from working to cook me a real meal tonight.” Which can be uncalled for.