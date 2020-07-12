Brad Molloy: The Dos and Don'ts of dogs

"Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match.”
- Fiddler on the Roof
Friends, I appreciate the fact that you come here each week hoping to be entertained and perhaps even informed, and it's a responsibility that I try to take seriously. With that in mind, I received a letter asking for, of all things, advice.
They had read how much I love my Miss Maggie (the puppy) and wanted my opinion as to what type of dog, if any, they should get for their family. Now I am flattered that someone would look to me for help when it comes to solving a problem, but do you really think I'm the best person to be asking? I mean, let's be honest here, I got lucky with my little diva. She doesn't chew up my sneakers or run up my credit card bill, but that has nothing to with any training it's just part of her personality.
For instance, some canines can be rather aggressive, which is something to consider if you have small children, but, again, I got lucky because Maggie's aggression is what most people would label as “passive.” For instance, if I make the wrong thing for dinner she won't bark my head off or snap at me, she'll roll her eyes and make snarky little comments like “I guess you must be too tired from working to cook me a real meal tonight.” Which can be uncalled for.
Or if we ever run out of treats, she acts like it's my fault even though I'm not the one eating them. I guess what I'm saying is that if you decide to bring a dog into your life — which you definitely should — you have to realize that it's a relationship, and even in the best of times the strongest of bonds can be tested.
During the quarantine we would sometimes get on each other's nerves. I'm sure my singing '80s pop songs in the shower when she's trying to sleep drives her up a wall just like her practicing the tambourine when I'm trying to read bugs me, but these are the trade-offs you have to consider if you want to have a happy home.
What kind of dog should you get? Well, obviously I'm biased toward terriers, but that doesn't mean there aren't any good Labs or Setters out there. Retrievers, pits, collies and beagles are all good dogs, but I'd avoid Corgis just because they're built weird. They're like monster trucks with moped tires. In fact, I'd avoid any animal that naturally brings shame upon itself (I'm looking at you, wiener dogs).
In any case, don't get a dog because you think it would “look cool.” They're an animal, not an accessory. Just because they give love unconditionally doesn't mean that you shouldn't have to earn it sometimes. Even if that means cooking a dinner you yourself would never eat.
