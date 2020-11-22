Brad Molloy: The making of a wholesome holiday

Even the yearly food fight will be more civilized, because who in their right mind is going to fling candied yams at their own keyboard? Also, Black Friday shopping should be a bit more bearable this year, because instead of standing outdoors in the freezing cold people will be queuing up to get online. Granted, it won’t be the same as pushing your way through crowds, but if still want to have an immersive Black Friday shopping experience then have one of your loved ones punch you on the arm every time you go to move your mouse. You’ll be just as bruised as years before, but now in the comfort of your own home.

I know that sounds silly, but it’s no sillier than standing out in the elements waiting for the chance to fight your way through a sea of humanity just to buy a blender at half price. The only downside of shopping online will be knowing when to say when. In past years when the backseat was full it meant you were done for the day, but if you’re pushing a virtual cart then you may not realize how much you’ve spent till the money’s all gone.

So be cautious, and last but not least, be thankful that you have people in your life that want to share this holiday with you — even if you have to adjust the camera to see them.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

