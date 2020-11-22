Brad Molloy: The making of a wholesome holiday

“If you ain't fightin' you ain't family.”
— Jeff Foxworthy
It’s soon to be Thanksgiving, my friends. The glorious holiday where we spend two weeks getting the house all cleaned, three days making desserts, 20 hours preparing the turkey, two hours whipping potatoes and another hour setting the table just so that family can swoop in and inhale everything in about 15 minutes.
I’ve literally been to gatherings where the blessing took longer than the meal, but perhaps in hindsight that was a good thing because it meant there was plenty to be thankful for. And this year? I’d say that’s doubly so.
You may think I’m being sarcastic on that last line but believe me, I’m totally serious. The suspicious side of you is probably wondering how I can make such a claim seeing as though the greater part of us will have to video-chat our way through the holiday. But don’t you see? That’s the simplistic brilliance of having a Zoom Thanksgiving. You can mute your family!
I ask you, when was the last time you had total control of not only the volume of the conversations around you but also the ability to silence the topics you didn’t feel like listening to? Never, that’s when! So if nothing else, the power to place your loved ones on pause is a gift worth being thankful for. True, the same tired questions will still be asked, such as why am I not married or have any children yet, but I won’t be bothered, instead I’ll be blissfully enjoying my canned cranberry sauce knowing that the dialog is dialed down.
Even the yearly food fight will be more civilized, because who in their right mind is going to fling candied yams at their own keyboard? Also, Black Friday shopping should be a bit more bearable this year, because instead of standing outdoors in the freezing cold people will be queuing up to get online. Granted, it won’t be the same as pushing your way through crowds, but if still want to have an immersive Black Friday shopping experience then have one of your loved ones punch you on the arm every time you go to move your mouse. You’ll be just as bruised as years before, but now in the comfort of your own home.
I know that sounds silly, but it’s no sillier than standing out in the elements waiting for the chance to fight your way through a sea of humanity just to buy a blender at half price. The only downside of shopping online will be knowing when to say when. In past years when the backseat was full it meant you were done for the day, but if you’re pushing a virtual cart then you may not realize how much you’ve spent till the money’s all gone.
So be cautious, and last but not least, be thankful that you have people in your life that want to share this holiday with you — even if you have to adjust the camera to see them.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!