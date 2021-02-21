Brad Molloy: This equation isn't adding up

“Four out of three people struggle with math.”

— Jack Handey

Friends, I know I'm not the smartest kid in class. In fact, the closet I've ever come to a compliment regarding my intellect is when someone said ”Way to go, genius!” after I tried to replace a light fixture and almost electrocuted myself.

But that doesn't mean I'm stupid, either. Yet when I received my city tax bill in the mail this week, I did some serious head-scratching. Now I’m not about to get long-winded with my thoughts regarding taxes and how everything in this modern world seems to result in some sort of surcharge. I’ll save that for a future column. My issue in paying this particular bill is with the idea of the assessment.

Merriam-Webster defines assessment as “the action or an instance of making a judgment about something and the appraisal thereof.” Don’t get me wrong, I honestly love the English language, but from time to time I like to provide my own meanings, and in this case it goes like this: Assessment; the governmental act of providing “sticker shock” long after you've already made the purchase.