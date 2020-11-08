Brad Molloy: Time for a boost of caffeine

“It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”
— William Watkinson
Folks, let’s be honest, 2020 hasn’t exactly been kind to us. The past 11 months are as if someone on New Years’ Eve made a wish for mankind but instead of a pot of gold, the message got crossed and we all received Port-A-Potties.
In this record-breaking year we’ve seen the highest, as well as the lowest, recorded temperatures in history. We’ve experienced, and are still going through, the largest global pandemic in a century. Our nation is more divided than a half-moon cookie, and the election, instead of producing a clear victor, became muddled with mail-in ballots. Schools are switching back to online learning and everyone is masked-up and socially distant.
Yes, things look pretty grim all around, so what do I propose we do? Party, of course!
Now you may be thinking that I’ve snapped, and that all this negative energy has finally pushed me over the edge and that perhaps it may be best that I sign myself into a facility that has heavy padding and buckles on the beds. But what you may not be aware of is that today is National Cappuccino Day. It’s true. Look it up. I did. It falls right between National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day (Nov. 7) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9).
Imagine that at some point in our nation’s great history things were so boring that someone actually went to the trouble of thinking up an idea, wrote a proposal, sent it to Washington where it would be petitioned that this day, today, be declared a national holiday. I can only imagine all the work that must have gone into making this dream a reality. I say “I can only imagine” because I honestly don’t know what it entails to declare a holiday, nationally or otherwise. In fact the only understanding I have about governmental paperwork is what I gleamed from the song “I’m just a bill” that used to be played on the Saturday morning cartoon show "Schoolhouse Rock."
But that’s neither here nor there. The point being this year has thrown just about everything it has at us, and it is high time we threw some back. And what better way to stand defiant in troubling times than to sit daintily and sip an overly caffeinated beverage? I know this may seem like a silly waste of time, but it’s no sillier than biting the faces off chocolate rabbits on Easter or stuffing presents into socks at Christmas. Granted, no one will be getting any time off of work to celebrate, so if you do find yourself punching the clock today then at least allow yourself a coffee break. And if your boss gives you any grief about being away from your desk for more than 15 minutes just inform them that you’re not being lazy, you’re actively trying to keep the holiday spirit going all year long.
