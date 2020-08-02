Brad Molloy: Time to give it a trim

I was now sweating like a pig, but I managed to not only re-assemble the trimmer but also got enough string wound to knock that task off my list. I then plugged in the lawn mower (yes, I have a plug-in mower don't judge) and proceed to not only get the first two rows cut to size but the extension cord, as well! At this point, with nothing to do with the outside temperature, I was getting hot under the collar. After using some choice language, I gathered all the tools and put them back into the now oven-of-a-shed with the intent of buying a new cord and getting the job done once I returned from the store. But no sooner had I gotten back home with my new extension cord, it began to rain, again.