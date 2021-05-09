Brad Molloy: To the women we call Mom

“The world needs our mothers.”

— Liya Kebede

It's Mother's Day, my friends, so that means it's time to take a step back and thank the women who literally, and figuratively, made us who and what we are today.

Aside from the obvious birds and the bees retort, where do these mothers even come from? Charles Perrault gifted us with "Mother Goose" and the Beatles sang of Mother Mary. Leonard Nimoy directed the "Good Mother" meanwhile everyone knows that "Shaft" was a bad one. (Shut your mouth.)

From "Leave It to Beaver" and "The Brady Bunch", to "Happy Days" and "Good Times" no television family was ever complete without a strong feminine role model. And it's not just fiction.

Far too many to list here, but in real life there have been many women who may not have birthed me, but took to raising me just the same. I’d like to think that one of the reasons I ended up being such a well-rounded person is because I was lucky enough to have so many mothers pitching in to help sand off my rough edges. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a mother. Forget the pregnancy and labor aspect; I mean the absolutely everything else part.