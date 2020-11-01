Brad Molloy: To vote or not to vote is the question

“The conventional wisdom in an election year is that nothing will get done until after the election.”
— Christine Todd Whitman
Before I even get started today let me just say that I’m not about to tell you who you should vote for. That’s what political campaign ads are for, and thank heavens in two days they will be relics of the past.
I can’t stand how ridiculous political ads become the closer Election Day gets. I’ll bet that before this is over there will be an ad proclaiming that one of the contenders doesn’t wash his hands after using the bathroom, and in these pandemic times that could actually be a key issue.
No, I won’t tell you who to vote for. In fact, I’m not even going to suggest that you should be voting in the first place. I know that’s a very un-American stance to take but, but before you start waving the flag, allow me to explain. There are people in this great nation of ours that, in all seriousness, will ask a clerk at a dollar store how much an item costs and others who go to a restaurant and order an “egg” omelet. My personal favorite are the people who complain to the manager when catsup is brought out to their table, when they specifically asked for ketchup.
Want to know what all these people have in common? They’re all heading to the polls this week just like you. Keep that in mind when placing that “I Voted!” sticker so proudly on your chest, because you’ve now participated in the same activity as people who need warning labels on hair dryers. Though I suspect this mindset is how a candidate with a nine-figure war chest can ask some schlep earning minimum wage to give to their campaign and fully expect a donation.
It’s true when they say ignorance is bliss, and from what I see there are a lot of happy people wandering about.
Not that I think I’m better than anyone else. Far from it, and I apologize if I sound a bit blasé about the upcoming election. It’s just that according to the Nigerian prince I’ve been emailing all my personal information to, I’ll soon be too rich to care about politics, so, forgive me if I seem a bit distracted.
I suppose it wouldn’t hurt to peruse the options one last time, so let’s see, on one side you have a man that uses more spray tan than the cast of "Jersey Shore" and on the other is a fellow who’s paler than the Beatles White album. Granted, you can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can tell how much it’s going to cost, and I just hope people get a receipt after they cast their ballot, because no matter who wins I think we’re all going to be asking for a refund. The problem is what this nation needs and what its being offered are two very different things. But by all means, get out there and vote. Or don’t.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
