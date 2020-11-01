Brad Molloy: To vote or not to vote is the question

“The conventional wisdom in an election year is that nothing will get done until after the election.”

— Christine Todd Whitman

Before I even get started today let me just say that I’m not about to tell you who you should vote for. That’s what political campaign ads are for, and thank heavens in two days they will be relics of the past.

I can’t stand how ridiculous political ads become the closer Election Day gets. I’ll bet that before this is over there will be an ad proclaiming that one of the contenders doesn’t wash his hands after using the bathroom, and in these pandemic times that could actually be a key issue.

No, I won’t tell you who to vote for. In fact, I’m not even going to suggest that you should be voting in the first place. I know that’s a very un-American stance to take but, but before you start waving the flag, allow me to explain. There are people in this great nation of ours that, in all seriousness, will ask a clerk at a dollar store how much an item costs and others who go to a restaurant and order an “egg” omelet. My personal favorite are the people who complain to the manager when catsup is brought out to their table, when they specifically asked for ketchup.