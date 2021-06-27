Brad Molloy: Too expensive to top it off

"We are not too far from the day when it will take an hour's labor just to pay for the gasoline to get to the job.”

— Sherwood Boehlert

OK, friends, I know from time to time I can get a little distracted by the world around me (oh look, a kitten) and that I may forget on occasion important dates. Well, I apologize to all the fathers out there for forgetting that last Sunday was Father's Day. In my defense I seriously thought it was today, but apparently I was wrong.

So yes, I dropped the ball on this one, but I'm sure that your cookouts went just fine despite my lack of appreciation. Also, not to be too defensive, but no one ever wanted my genes in their pool anyway, so to speak, so the only father figure I’ve had to be is to Miss Maggie (the puppy) and even she forgot to send me a card, proving that absentmindedness doesn't have to run in families. But I digress.

The big topic today is that I recently found myself having a bit of sticker shock. No, I wasn’t at a car dealership but instead at a gas pump. Who'd have thought that as I write today's column gasoline would cost more than $3 a gallon? Here I was thinking $2.50 was too high. Well apparently, the gas companies don't think so, because they’re jacking up the charge faster than a ticket scalper at a rock concert.