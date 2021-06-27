Brad Molloy: Too expensive to top it off

"We are not too far from the day when it will take an hour's labor just to pay for the gasoline to get to the job.”
— Sherwood Boehlert
OK, friends, I know from time to time I can get a little distracted by the world around me (oh look, a kitten) and that I may forget on occasion important dates. Well, I apologize to all the fathers out there for forgetting that last Sunday was Father's Day. In my defense I seriously thought it was today, but apparently I was wrong.
So yes, I dropped the ball on this one, but I'm sure that your cookouts went just fine despite my lack of appreciation. Also, not to be too defensive, but no one ever wanted my genes in their pool anyway, so to speak, so the only father figure I’ve had to be is to Miss Maggie (the puppy) and even she forgot to send me a card, proving that absentmindedness doesn't have to run in families. But I digress.
The big topic today is that I recently found myself having a bit of sticker shock. No, I wasn’t at a car dealership but instead at a gas pump. Who'd have thought that as I write today's column gasoline would cost more than $3 a gallon? Here I was thinking $2.50 was too high. Well apparently, the gas companies don't think so, because they’re jacking up the charge faster than a ticket scalper at a rock concert.
This is where you’d think that even though the cost of fuel has skyrocketed at least we get a good bang for our buck — but you'd be wrong. See kids, way back in 1908 a guy named Henry Ford decided to go into the car business and began producing the Model T. A revolution of its time the Model T got 21 miles to the gallon and that gallon only cost eighteen cents.
Fast forward a hundred years and we have cars that get the same mileage but cost a thousand times more to fill. True, there will be those that point out that I could always get an electric car, but do you have any idea how many AA batteries it would take to keep my vehicle running? I had a Hess truck once and that needed two just to make the lights flicker, so my guess is a whole lot more than that to complete my daily commute.
Others will argue that I could always just ride my bike to work. Well, I could also churn my own butter and save on the cost of dairy, but neither of those things are going to happen now are they? It’s funny how I’m expected to find ways to skirt the cost but oil companies are never forced to cut them. Look, I understand that capitalism drives the market, and I certainly don’t want the country to go downhill, but when you can’t afford the gas, the only way we'll go any distance once the tank runs dry is to coast.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com