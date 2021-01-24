Brad Molloy: What a week it was

“The only way out of the storm is to ride through it and things will be a lot clearer on the other side.”

— Jodi Ann Bickley

This was the week, my friends, and boy was I excited. I'd been keeping a watchful and anxious eye on the news just so that I wouldn't have all my hopes dashed. Some had suggest that things might not transpire as planned because of unforeseen forces working against my dreams, but then, on Wednesday, it happened! We finally had the first snowstorm of 2021 and I got the chance to rev the engine and tear into some drifts like a warm knife through butter.

I can't quite explain what it is about using a snowblower that is just so satisfying. Not only are you clearing your driveway but you get to do so with such precision and see the fruits of your labor straight away. It's like the feeling you get when the lines form in the carpet after a good vacuuming.

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when if I had heard there was going to be flurry, I'd worry because that meant back-breaking work just to get to the car. But not now. I made sure when I purchased my Toro it came with all the bells and whistles. Well, actually there are no bells, nor whistles for that matter, but it did come with hand warmers, which is nice.