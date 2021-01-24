Brad Molloy: What a week it was

“The only way out of the storm is to ride through it and things will be a lot clearer on the other side.”
— Jodi Ann Bickley
This was the week, my friends, and boy was I excited. I'd been keeping a watchful and anxious eye on the news just so that I wouldn't have all my hopes dashed. Some had suggest that things might not transpire as planned because of unforeseen forces working against my dreams, but then, on Wednesday, it happened! We finally had the first snowstorm of 2021 and I got the chance to rev the engine and tear into some drifts like a warm knife through butter.
I can't quite explain what it is about using a snowblower that is just so satisfying. Not only are you clearing your driveway but you get to do so with such precision and see the fruits of your labor straight away. It's like the feeling you get when the lines form in the carpet after a good vacuuming.
There was a time in the not-so-distant past when if I had heard there was going to be flurry, I'd worry because that meant back-breaking work just to get to the car. But not now. I made sure when I purchased my Toro it came with all the bells and whistles. Well, actually there are no bells, nor whistles for that matter, but it did come with hand warmers, which is nice.
I'm not a man to randomly give advice, but if you ever want to treat yourself to a gift that will totally change your life for the better then go to the nearest supply store and purchase one today. Trust me when I say that not having to shovel is worth every penny you spend.
Oh, and we got a new president this week, too! I don't know how I could have let that slip my mind seeing as though it was broadcast on every medium known to man. So congratulations are in order to president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris on their inaugurations and I wish them nothing but success in their new roles.
I do have a bone to pick with how things were handled, though. Was it really newsworthy to watch a live feed of an empty stage three hours before the event started? I mean, the ceremony didn't begin until 11 a.m. but networks still felt pressured to fill up air time showing staff arraigning chairs and dusting the podium. And when the proceeding did start, I began to wonder if I was watching an inauguration or a football half-time show.
First, we had Lady Gaga. Then J-Lo, then Garth Brooks. The only thing missing were the Pepsi dancers. But in all seriousness let's hope the next four years bring our nation a renewed prosperity and also hope that the only storms we have to face are the ones we can easily blow away and not the kind we have to dig ourselves out of.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com