Brad Molloy: What's in your basket?

“Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.”

— Evan Esar

Today is Easter, my friends, which holds special meaning depending on your affiliation. If you’re of the Christian faith, then this is the day that marks the Resurrection, while for others, today is spent hoping a rabbit named Peter Cottontail will hop down the bunny trail leaving plastic wicker baskets filled with sugary treats and painted hard boiled eggs.

What these two extremes in thought have in common I’ll never understand, but I certainly don’t want to take away from anyone’s beliefs. After all, I’m just a simple man who is in no position to judge anyone. With that being said, I will judge someone on what they consider to be a reasonable candy for an Easter basket.

I’m sure we all can agree that chocolate rabbits are the gold standard, and the only debate is whether to have them hollow or solid. I don’t know what it says about my personality, but I prefer my bunnies to be hollow. I’m sweet enough and don’t need an extra four pounds of chocolate sitting on the kitchen table tempting me.