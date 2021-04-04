Brad Molloy: What's in your basket?

“Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.”
— Evan Esar
Today is Easter, my friends, which holds special meaning depending on your affiliation. If you’re of the Christian faith, then this is the day that marks the Resurrection, while for others, today is spent hoping a rabbit named Peter Cottontail will hop down the bunny trail leaving plastic wicker baskets filled with sugary treats and painted hard boiled eggs.
What these two extremes in thought have in common I’ll never understand, but I certainly don’t want to take away from anyone’s beliefs. After all, I’m just a simple man who is in no position to judge anyone. With that being said, I will judge someone on what they consider to be a reasonable candy for an Easter basket.
I’m sure we all can agree that chocolate rabbits are the gold standard, and the only debate is whether to have them hollow or solid. I don’t know what it says about my personality, but I prefer my bunnies to be hollow. I’m sweet enough and don’t need an extra four pounds of chocolate sitting on the kitchen table tempting me.
Of course, no basket would be complete without jelly beans, but here is where things can get a little dicey. Some people think that spice jelly beans are just fine and dandy; those people are known as Al-Qaeda. Seriously, if I’m ever reaching for a red jelly bean, I’m expecting a cherry flavor or perhaps even a strawberry but what do I get? Cinnamon! Great, so now I’m not only displeased but my tongue is burning as well.
And speaking of cinnamon, did you know that Peeps come in that flavor now? Here’s a thought experiment to ponder: are you a bad person if you eat Peeps or does eating Peeps turn you into a bad person? Just to prove how awful these little sandpaper chickens are they now have a flavor simply titled “Blue.” How good can your product be if you can’t even figure out what flavor it is and can only describe it by color? What does blue taste like? I wouldn’t know because I would never eat a Peep!
Now as far as Easter eggs go, I actually like this tradition. It does make me wonder, though, how the activity went over the first time it was suggested. “Hey kids, I have a great idea to help us celebrate Easter. I’m going to hide a bunch of hard-boiled eggs in the yard and then you can go find them.” “But where’s the fun in that?” they’d reply. “We’re going to paint them first and then, just to keep things festive, blame the whole thing on a rabbit!” After their eyes were done rolling, I can only assume an intervention was planned soon afterward. I do wish you a happy Easter, though, and hope that your day is filled with happiness and nary a negative thing be said — not even a Peep.
