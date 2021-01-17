Brad Molloy: Wheels go round and round

So obviously, I can hold my own on any number of topics, unless of course the conversation steers toward cars. I can drive any vehicle made whether it’s a standard or automatic, but that doesn’t mean I know the first thing about their repair or upkeep. Anything beyond filling the tank with gas or adding wiper fluid and I’m calling in a professional. I can’t tell a pump from a piston, so imagine my shock and horror when I had to take a pop quiz every time I entered a showroom — the questions being as strange to me as my answers were to them.

“What make? What model? What year?” I had no idea. All I did know was that it’s white and had a tire that was going flat as we spoke. One mechanic asked “Do you know what kind of tire you’re looking for?” and I swear it literally took all my energy to not say “round.”

Fortunately enough, I found a mechanic that was kind enough to forgive my ignorance and just asked me for my keys. A few moments later he returned with all the information he needed and said that I was lucky because he had the tires in stock and could do the work that day. So it is to you, kind sir, that I say thank you. I now have a new set of tires as well as a new respect for mechanics.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0