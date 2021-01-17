Brad Molloy: Wheels go round and round

“I put the pedal to the metal and the rubber to the road.”
— George Carlin
Folks, they say bad things come in threes. Well, I must be an overachiever because this week I got it in fours!
While I said a few weeks ago that I was getting older, I’m pleased to say that I still have a full head of hair, but unfortunately this luxury doesn’t apply to all the other aspects of my life as the tires on my car were sporting some serious patterned baldness. So that is how I found myself sitting patiently in a waiting room on Wednesday as the Dodge got four new tires, which of course put my checking account into a bit of a U-turn. Some will say that you really can’t put a price tag on safety, but I’m here to respectfully disagree as safety this week held the sticker price of exactly $620.81.
I had a feeling I was heading toward a big purchase and wanted to get the best bargain I could find, so I spent the better part of that morning driving to the different tire dealerships in town in search of a sale. Now, before I go any further, I’ll be honest, I would like to think of myself as a pretty smart guy. Not to brag, but I completed high school in just under five years and even ate lunch in a college cafeteria once. I watch the news to keep up on the latest developments and am an avid reader of books, heck, I've even written a few!
So obviously, I can hold my own on any number of topics, unless of course the conversation steers toward cars. I can drive any vehicle made whether it’s a standard or automatic, but that doesn’t mean I know the first thing about their repair or upkeep. Anything beyond filling the tank with gas or adding wiper fluid and I’m calling in a professional. I can’t tell a pump from a piston, so imagine my shock and horror when I had to take a pop quiz every time I entered a showroom — the questions being as strange to me as my answers were to them.
“What make? What model? What year?” I had no idea. All I did know was that it’s white and had a tire that was going flat as we spoke. One mechanic asked “Do you know what kind of tire you’re looking for?” and I swear it literally took all my energy to not say “round.”
Fortunately enough, I found a mechanic that was kind enough to forgive my ignorance and just asked me for my keys. A few moments later he returned with all the information he needed and said that I was lucky because he had the tires in stock and could do the work that day. So it is to you, kind sir, that I say thank you. I now have a new set of tires as well as a new respect for mechanics.
