Brad Molloy: Who's afraid of the dark?

“I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?”

— Creedence Clearwater Revival

Friends, I wouldn’t normally think of my column as an intimate affair or even remotely romantic, so you can imagine my surprise this week when I was forced to jot down the bulk of my ideas by candlelight. Like so many in our area, I spent my Wednesday evening sitting in the dark patiently waiting for the power to come back on as well as for the city to show up and chainsaw the tree that decided to lay down and take a nap, completely blocking the street as it did.

Luckily I didn’t need to go anywhere that night because, let’s face it, traffic in Auburn is chaotic during the best of circumstances so you can only imagine what it was like trying to navigate the streets knowing that all the traffic lights were out. True, during natural disasters there are always stories of people going out of their way to help their fellow man in a time of crisis, but I think that it’s no coincidence that none of those anecdotes ever involves a four-way stop and rush hour traffic. I can report that as I made my home from work I saw plenty of hand gestures being offered but not in the “Please, after you” kind of way.