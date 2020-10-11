Brad Molloy: Who's afraid of the dark?

“I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?”
— Creedence Clearwater Revival
Friends, I wouldn’t normally think of my column as an intimate affair or even remotely romantic, so you can imagine my surprise this week when I was forced to jot down the bulk of my ideas by candlelight. Like so many in our area, I spent my Wednesday evening sitting in the dark patiently waiting for the power to come back on as well as for the city to show up and chainsaw the tree that decided to lay down and take a nap, completely blocking the street as it did.
Luckily I didn’t need to go anywhere that night because, let’s face it, traffic in Auburn is chaotic during the best of circumstances so you can only imagine what it was like trying to navigate the streets knowing that all the traffic lights were out. True, during natural disasters there are always stories of people going out of their way to help their fellow man in a time of crisis, but I think that it’s no coincidence that none of those anecdotes ever involves a four-way stop and rush hour traffic. I can report that as I made my home from work I saw plenty of hand gestures being offered but not in the “Please, after you” kind of way.
I do have to say that while it was a bit odd being without electricity for one night it was actually kind of nice. Instead of just sitting on the couch being distracted by television and constant text messages, scrolling through Facebook or listening to the stereo, the evening found Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I sitting out on the back deck enjoying peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and drinking bottled water. When the sun decided to finally set we went inside, lit some candles, sat on the sofa and read a book like a modern day version of "Little House on the Prairie." Not knowing when the juice was going to start flowing again, we stayed off our phones in order to conserve on the battery, and when the hour got late we went to bed without a nightlight shining us off to dreamland.
It’s funny how quickly the modern conveniences we so often take for granted can be rendered worthless in the face of a strong wind and some hail. Perhaps there’s a lesson to be learned by this week’s events. No matter how enlightened we think we’ve become because we can operate a computer, download a song, send people into space or stream our entertainment, nature can still find a way to leave us all in the dark whenever it wants.
Yes it’s nice to have the latest gadget that makes life easier, but when the electricity was taken away, what was the most high tech thing I had to complete my work? The match that lit my candle.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!