Brad Molloy: Working hard at hardly working

“Summer days drifting away to oh, oh the summer nights”
— Grease
It's Labor Day weekend, my friends, which means that we've made it through another summer — though this time around people weren't really complaining about the heat and humidity so much as they were about everything else.
True, we aren't coming away with any tales to tell about riding roller coasters at theme parks or of having our ears rung from attending rock concerts, but that doesn't mean that things were all bad. For many, it meant that we got back to nature a bit, and according to some sources this has been one of the biggest years for family camping in decades.
I don't know what it is, but being quarantined inside a house for weeks on end makes people stir crazy, but add a bonfire and suddenly everyone wants to gather 'round. Others spent their days of summer renovating their homes, replacing bathrooms and kitchens with back splashes or learning how to organize shelves properly so that at least the background of our Zoom meetings looked tidy, even if life itself was a bit chaotic.
Almost every street had at least one house with a rented dumpster out front being filled with things that the owners decided they could live without. Even the Molloy house got an upgrade. On the front porch right now sits a fancy-shmancy new door mat that, not to brag, I installed myself. (Try not to be jealous.)
Some of you curious minds out there may be wondering as to how the holiday of Labor ever came to be, and my answer to you is this: stop asking so many darn questions! Just keep quiet and be glad we're getting a day off with pay in the first place. If you start pretending to be Scooby and Shaggy meddling around trying to figure things out, then my boss might realize that I'm getting paid for not being at the office on a Monday and come next year I'll be sitting at a desk instead of on the deck.
Not to be rude, but unless you're planning to be a contestant on "Jeopardy," you don't need to have all the answers, so I suggest you let this one slide. Enjoy the last day of summer uninterrupted by projection reports and instead, scoop yourself up some potato salad, crack a beer and relax while the sun is still shining.
And it is the last day of summer no matter what the calendar shows. Beaches close up, kids prepare to go back to school, or in these caronavirus times, prepare to go back to staring at their computer in the dining room, and for some strange reason, wearing white pants is considered a fashion taboo.
Memorial Day heralds in the sunny season while Labor Day helps it make its way to the door. So, farewell summer, you were filled with days not worth remembering while giving us a season we'll never forget.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!