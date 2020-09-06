Brad Molloy: Working hard at hardly working

Some of you curious minds out there may be wondering as to how the holiday of Labor ever came to be, and my answer to you is this: stop asking so many darn questions! Just keep quiet and be glad we're getting a day off with pay in the first place. If you start pretending to be Scooby and Shaggy meddling around trying to figure things out, then my boss might realize that I'm getting paid for not being at the office on a Monday and come next year I'll be sitting at a desk instead of on the deck.

Not to be rude, but unless you're planning to be a contestant on "Jeopardy," you don't need to have all the answers, so I suggest you let this one slide. Enjoy the last day of summer uninterrupted by projection reports and instead, scoop yourself up some potato salad, crack a beer and relax while the sun is still shining.

And it is the last day of summer no matter what the calendar shows. Beaches close up, kids prepare to go back to school, or in these caronavirus times, prepare to go back to staring at their computer in the dining room, and for some strange reason, wearing white pants is considered a fashion taboo.

Memorial Day heralds in the sunny season while Labor Day helps it make its way to the door. So, farewell summer, you were filled with days not worth remembering while giving us a season we'll never forget.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

