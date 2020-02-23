Molloy: A blizzard of rage

“For every minute you spend angry you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
Folks, I apologize but there are certain things that just drive me up a wall, and this is really the only place I have to vent my anger. True, I could get these feelings out talking to my therapist every week, but when you only have an hour to converse you tend to parcel what you say. Besides, if I kept all my issues behind closed doors I'd never be able to leave the house.
So let me just set the scene for you. I was not five minutes into my morning commute when I stopped at a light and noticed the car next to me. How do I describe this? It looked like an igloo on wheels. The roof and hood both had at least a foot of snow on them and what I could make out of the iced-over driver's side showed that the person behind the wheel must have been using sonar to steer, because there was only a porthole to look out of the windshield with. To say this was an accident waiting to happen would be false because accidents are by definition unavoidable. For some strange reason this wing-nut behind the wheel next to me made the conscious choice that he only needed about six inches of sight in order to drive.
So he looked my way and I raised my hands like “What are you doing?” and he proceeded to give me a very unfriendly salute. The light turned green and I let him go speeding onward, leaving me in a wake of white drift now coming off his car. I couldn't even get his license plate number because — you guessed it — it was also covered in snow. The clincher here is he was driving a “smart car.” Folks, just because your car has a computer for a brain doesn't mean that you don't have to use the natural one in your own head.
Is my anger justified or am I in the wrong here for getting upset? I was too close to the problem to be unbiased. I do know that it feels good to finally get that off my chest, but you know what would have felt even better? If that daredevil could have pulled over and removed some of the snow from his car before getting back behind the wheel. That or least have the decency to own the fact that he was being reckless. But no, he flips me off and I end up with road rage as he ends up ahead. So, my dear reader, if you ever find yourself covered in powder please take a moment or so to brush that blizzard off before you travel. Not only will it be safer for you and other drivers but it just may help in keeping me from going crazy. And as my therapist always says “Our session is over. I'll see you next week.”
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com