Molloy: A blizzard of rage

Is my anger justified or am I in the wrong here for getting upset? I was too close to the problem to be unbiased. I do know that it feels good to finally get that off my chest, but you know what would have felt even better? If that daredevil could have pulled over and removed some of the snow from his car before getting back behind the wheel. That or least have the decency to own the fact that he was being reckless. But no, he flips me off and I end up with road rage as he ends up ahead. So, my dear reader, if you ever find yourself covered in powder please take a moment or so to brush that blizzard off before you travel. Not only will it be safer for you and other drivers but it just may help in keeping me from going crazy. And as my therapist always says “Our session is over. I'll see you next week.”