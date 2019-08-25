“Accept what life offers and try to drink from every cup.” — Paulo Coelho
Once again, my friends, it’s time for the Great New York State Fair. I suggest you visit often and early because this year there is more to see than ever before.
I went first on opening day and was able to see most of the yearly exhibits before anyone spoiled things by telling me what they were. To keep things interesting, I won’t say what the butter sculpture is but, I can tell you it’s not as creepy as years prior because the eyes don’t follow you around in that eerie way with every step you take. Not that I can truly judge because I can’t smear warm butter on toast without tearing a whole in the bread, let alone shape a refrigerator size frozen block of churned cream and expect it to not come out looking like it was carved by Ray Charles using a chainsaw.
Anyway, as you know I’m not one to complain, but I remember the Center of Progress building always being on the top of my list to visit because in the early 80s it was the place to showcase technology. Computers were becoming big business, as were waterbeds oddly. There were always guys peddling steak knives or some other type of exotic kitchen gadget but now, it’s almost as if the bright lights have been replaced with the dim bulbs of a Hoarders episode. Every other vendor is hawking some tchotchke as worthless as the last. Still, it’s worth a look none the less.
The funny thing about the fair is that you don’t realize just how big it is until you need to urgently go to the bathroom. When nature calls it’s not something that you can just send to voicemail and check on later. I found this out at the worst possible time — during a crowded concert at Chevy Court listening to Bad Company. There I was, minding my own business, when my bladder decided to assert itself. Now I’ve been in some tough situations in my lifetime but navigating a ruckus concert crowd while also trying to locate said restroom is a challenge few are ready for. I made a bee line to the one I thought was closest but there was a line so long that you thought they were waiting for a 25-cent glass of milk.
After my little emergency was over, I enjoyed the rest of the show and then headed for the food pavilions. What can I say? If it can be battered, sautéed, salted and deep fried, then it can be eaten and enjoyed at the fair. There are burgers that defy physics, desserts that destroy diets and appetizers that argue with my arteries but that won’t stop me from sampling a honey-dipped donut with bacon sprinkles.
Look, folks, you can’t live forever, so while you’re alive, I suggest savoring the fair, in all its forms and flavors. And then ... go back for more.