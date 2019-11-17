“We will be more successful in our endeavors if we can let go of the habit of running all the time and take little pauses to relax.”
- Thich Nhat Hanh
Phew! What a week it has been! Thankfully, we all survived the arctic blast that gave us our first real taste of what this winter is planning on sending our way — and if the past few days are any indication, then it’s going to be one frigid season.
Call it global warming if you like, but my theory is that Mother Nature is finally sick of us treating her like a disgruntled girlfriend and has decided to turn a cold shoulder our way until we realize we need to be more committed in our relationship with her. I’m not sure which is true, so I’ll just leave it to the scholars to decide. Fortunately for us, we won’t have to do any shoveling today, and with any luck we’ll have no need to start up the snowblowers for a little while longer.
You have free articles remaining.
The reason for my joy in not having to do any clearing of sidewalks doesn’t have much to do with the outdoors as it does with relaxation. This next week is our last moments (pardon the pun) to just chill. If you think I’m still talking about the weather, think again, we’re about to enter the whirlwind which is the holiday season, and in five days we’ll all be wound tighter than Swiss watches as we scurry from grocery store to grocery store losing our collective minds as we listen to how “It’s the most … wonderful time … of the year” on an endless loop.
But, not just yet. For four glorious days we will be without the need to be consumers. You’ll still have to go to work and shower with soap, but what you won’t be expected to do is shop. Your credit card won’t get much mileage until next weekend, and I hope that you do the same. I understand that some people feel they need special permission to relax, and if you’re one of those then I’m willing to sign whatever slip or waver required. If you’re not sure if you fit into that over-worked category, then ask yourself this: how often do you look at an alarm clock in the middle of the night only to do equations in your head as to how much sleep you’d get if you nodded off at that precise moment? If you have an answer other than “never” then you’re probably desperately in need of a breather, so take it.
Find out what it’s like to go to bed before the sun goes down, or, if your job requires you to work past 4 o’clock, maybe you can find the joys of being in pajamas by 7. Who knows? It’s only my two cents, but maybe the best way to spend your time is by not having to do any spending at all. Funny, that’s probably the first bit of free advice I’ve ever given that’s actually worth something.