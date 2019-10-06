“Cell phones are not a sign of power, they’re a sign of subservience.”
— Doug Pappas
It’s been a sullen week in the Molloy household, my friends, for after five years of attention and care my precious iPhone has gone on to that great cellular tower in the sky. This loss wasn’t totally unexpected though, the battery couldn’t keep a charge longer than an hour and the screen was foggier than a back road on a cold morning. I try not to get too attached to material things, but when the end came, I must admit, I had mixed emotions.
You have free articles remaining.
The first feeling of course was sadness because we live in a time where we have become so dependent on technology that if it ever fails us we take it as though it’s a personal vendetta. My phone had all my contact information and probably knew more about me than most people do. It could tell you how many steps I take during any given day and knew my banking information and my pin codes. I’ve had girlfriends that haven’t had that level of access. Sadness quickly turned to anger, though, because this meant that I’d have to now go shopping for a new model. I remember the day first I brought my iPhone home. It had six pack abs and a rugged exterior and made me feel like I was on the cutting edge of technology. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and this was the week for my screen to finally go dark for good.
The truly difficult part in all this was that it died on Monday, and it was going to be a few days before I could find a replacement. I hate to admit this, but I felt naked without having my cell in my pocket. Suddenly taking Miss Maggie (the puppy) for a walk around the block almost felt dangerous. What if there was an emergency and I couldn’t call for help? Or what if someone needed me? Not being tethered to a network had left me feeling adrift. How I survived for the better part of 30 years without having a mobile phone is beyond me. Luckily, I was able to ditch work early on Thursday so I could spend time shopping, and it was at the Verizon store that I came to the realization that even calling it a phone at this point is a bit of a stretch. With the latest phones it seems the biggest selling feature isn’t the call clarity but the camera resolution. With each passing model shown, things became clear that anything involving talking or listening was the least of their functions. I finally did make a selection, and my pocket is now filled with a newer version of the old security blanket.
I’d like to say that I won’t be as attached to this new phone as I was the last one but, to be honest, it already knows my social security number and passwords, which is far more than my last phone knew.