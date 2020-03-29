Molloy: Catching up on our queues

“Movies are a fad. People want to see real actors on the stage.”
— Charles Chaplin
Friends, what can I say? These are some trying times, and we're all doing our best to make do and get through this without losing our minds. And I get it. You're stuck at home with your family and everyone is getting on one another's last nerve, but believe it or not this is the time that you'll wish you had back once the rat race begins again.
Granted, I really miss going to work and joking with my co-workers, but then again, back in December when we were all in a rush and there were parties to host and meetings to be had, when overtime was the norm, all I wanted was a little downtime to relax.
This isn't the scenario I had in mind at that time. I was hoping for more of a sandy-beach-tropical-island-sipping-a-margarita-while-staring-at-girls-in-bikinis theme, but hey, beggars can't be choosers.
So instead of lounging in the sun, I'm loafing on the couch. And rather than having some exotic beauty rubbing suntan lotion on my shoulders, I have Miss Maggie (the puppy) chewing on my toes whenever I put my feet up. Like I said, it may not be the paradise I had imagined, but it's not too bad, either. One of the ways the little dog and I have been passing our time is by watching movies. On this point, why are there so many streaming movie services? When I was a boy if you wanted to pay for a movie channel you had HBO or Showtime, and the only thought you gave to streaming was when you were trying to write your name in the snow.
Today we have Neflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+ and others all showing exclusive content for a cost — and all on-demand. Binge-watching has become America's new favorite pastime, and, just like sports, we all have our favorite teams. Instead of collecting baseball cards in a big binder, we create large queues of the shows we want to watch, and we get angry if our friends are ahead of us in episodes. It's gotten to the point where you'll know if you're in a good relationship or not if your partner waits for you to watch a new show together instead of indulging ahead on their own.
Say what you will about the past, but enjoying a half hour of "Seinfeld" in private was never grounds for divorce. Though, for the record, if your love life is actually based on the number of "Orange is the New Black" episodes you're watching together then, spoiler alert, the show ended last year.
So that's what we've been doing with our time. And while I cherish the bonding time with Miss Maggie I hope this season of the pandemic gets canceled soon, because I'd really like to start streaming regular life again.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
