Molloy: Catching up on our queues

“Movies are a fad. People want to see real actors on the stage.”

— Charles Chaplin

Friends, what can I say? These are some trying times, and we're all doing our best to make do and get through this without losing our minds. And I get it. You're stuck at home with your family and everyone is getting on one another's last nerve, but believe it or not this is the time that you'll wish you had back once the rat race begins again.

Granted, I really miss going to work and joking with my co-workers, but then again, back in December when we were all in a rush and there were parties to host and meetings to be had, when overtime was the norm, all I wanted was a little downtime to relax.

This isn't the scenario I had in mind at that time. I was hoping for more of a sandy-beach-tropical-island-sipping-a-margarita-while-staring-at-girls-in-bikinis theme, but hey, beggars can't be choosers.