Molloy: Dreaming of some drifts

Either way I’m happy this week, because with the small band of snow we’re receiving I got the chance to once again pull out my snowblower and create perfectly walled paths down the sidewalk. It might seem odd that I’d be thrilled to have to do any type of manual labor, but I dropped a lot of money on this piece of equipment, and I’ve only been able to really use it three times this year.

Now I understand how boaters and those who ride motorcycles must feel during a rainy summer. There’s your shiny new toy, but no matter how much you wish you could, you can’t even enjoy it. So there it sits in the garage, and you begin to wonder if it was money well spent. Granted it’s always better to have something and not need it than to be left empty-handed in an emergency, but this winter has had me hoping to rev the engine a little more than I have so far. When I have had the chance to pull that cord, it always reminds me of the time I took a trip to Disney World because you wind up spending a small fortune to wait for hours on a joy that only lasts a few minutes. This is the reason why you’ll find me this morning wishfully looking out the living room window as the inches accumulate with the starry eyes of a little kid about to meet Mickey Mouse. With every falling flake my excitement will build until I can no longer see the grass and I know that soon I will be breathing in that smoky-blue exhaust and I’ll finally be able to grip my paws around the handles and feel the blades start to rotate and watch as a plume of snow comes rushing out the chute like one of those fountains at the Bellagio Casino in Vegas.