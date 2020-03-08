Molloy: Going back to the future

“Doc. Ah… Are you telling me that you built a time machine… out of a Delorean?”
— Marty McFly
Folks, I get it. We’re all a little tired of the gray skies and cold weather, and, like you, I’m wishing for the days of lounging in the sun and swimming in the pool, but I think we should probably stop rubbing that genie’s bottle if it’s going to involve playing with the space time continuum.
This Sunday, while you were busy sleeping, the powers that be decided that daylight saving time was a novel idea and took it upon themselves to send us one hour into the future. This may sound like the rough draft of a bad '80s comedy starring Michael J. Fox, but it actually happened! What once was four o’clock is now five and what used to be sunrise, well, I guess, it’s still sunrise, but now it’s earlier.
You have free articles remaining.
The thought of having more sun during my daylight hours is always welcome, what I disagree with is the timing. (No pun intended) Why does this turning of the hands have to happen on a Sunday? It’s the last day of an already too-short weekend and the changing of the clocks means that Monday morning, and with it going back to work, is that much closer. Who do I have to petition to have this tradition moved to a Friday afternoon, say around four o’clock?
Think of it; we’d get to enjoy the weekend that much sooner and still get paid for a full week! I mean this is an election year, after all, so every candidate is scrambling for votes — or at the very least a talking point — and I think I might just have a shot at being heard.
Now this is the point in the column where I usually try to educate you on where this whole idea about daylight saving started and share what I’ve learned while researching, but to be honest not only is the logic behind this complicated, but so is its origin.
Depending on what source you query the idea behind this whole jump forward either has to do with a man who liked staring at butterflies (seriously) or it began as a way to allow farmers to take advantage of having a bit more sun with which to work the fields under. Either way, over time it has become a semi-annual tradition that everyone sets their clocks either ahead or behind.
If there is a bright side to having more sun, it’s the fact that we will now all be going home after a day's work with a little light to shine our way. So don’t forget to change your clocks today. Otherwise you’ll be thinking you’re getting to work early tomorrow, but you’re actually punching in late.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com