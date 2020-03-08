Molloy: Going back to the future

“Doc. Ah… Are you telling me that you built a time machine… out of a Delorean?”

— Marty McFly

Folks, I get it. We’re all a little tired of the gray skies and cold weather, and, like you, I’m wishing for the days of lounging in the sun and swimming in the pool, but I think we should probably stop rubbing that genie’s bottle if it’s going to involve playing with the space time continuum.

This Sunday, while you were busy sleeping, the powers that be decided that daylight saving time was a novel idea and took it upon themselves to send us one hour into the future. This may sound like the rough draft of a bad '80s comedy starring Michael J. Fox, but it actually happened! What once was four o’clock is now five and what used to be sunrise, well, I guess, it’s still sunrise, but now it’s earlier.

The thought of having more sun during my daylight hours is always welcome, what I disagree with is the timing. (No pun intended) Why does this turning of the hands have to happen on a Sunday? It’s the last day of an already too-short weekend and the changing of the clocks means that Monday morning, and with it going back to work, is that much closer. Who do I have to petition to have this tradition moved to a Friday afternoon, say around four o’clock?