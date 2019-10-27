“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble.”
― William Shakespeare
Friends, we all have things that we are afraid of. For some it’s a fear of monsters or spiders. For others it’s a panic of being around bats, or perhaps one might get a little jittery in the presence of clowns. Generally, most of us avoid things that make the hairs on the back of our necks stand up, but this week we openly invite all that terrifies us to not only exist, but in a small way, we’re hoping that it knocks on our front doors so we can offer it candy.
You may not believe in ghosts, but that doesn’t mean you won’t soon be seeing several out walking the streets in a frantic search for treats. Accompanying these specters will be vampires, princesses, superheroes and characters of every size and sort. Come the 31st there will be nothing strange about walking into a grocery store and having Dracula or his pal Frankenstein ring up your purchase. If we were in a horror movie this might be cause for concern, but since it’s Halloween, it’s encouraged.
For me, the odd thing about fears is that most are so abstract or improbable that even having them seems a bit silly. True story: I have a friend, and to protect her privacy, and our friendship, let’s call her Shelly. Shelly is deathly afraid of sharks. For as long as I’ve known her, she has always had this idea that she will one day be bitten by a Great White. I’m sure the movie "Jaws" didn’t do much to sooth her concerns, and over the years her fear has grown to the point that she refuses to swim in Owasco Lake.
Now unless I missed something in science class, sharks live in the oceans which, if you haven’t looked at a map lately, are nowhere near Auburn. Still, even armed with this knowledge she won’t take a dip in our lovely lake no matter how hot the summer months get. The reason I bring this up is because this year she is planning on dressing up as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." If you haven’t seen the movie let me just mention that one of the minor villains of the film is a large shark named Gut. Maybe this dress-up decision is her way of facing her fears or perhaps she doesn’t realize that once she dons the fins, she’s basically becoming chum. Who knows? Either way what I do know is that Halloween grants us all a chance to become someone other than ourselves.
The only downside is spending a long time creating your perfect outfit and have someone ask, “Who are you supposed to be?” Or even worse, wearing your normal street clothes and having someone then say, “Great costume!” Which, if I’m being completely honest, is my probably biggest fear this holiday.