Molloy: Happy at home on the holiday

“I lied on my Weight Watchers list. I put down that I had 3 eggs… they were Cadbury.”
— Caroline Rhea
Today is Easter Sunday. A time for Christians to worship their faith and a time for others to seek out a bunny hopping down a self-named trail. Both have their merits, and depending on your upbringing this is either a very spiritual day, a sugary feast or both.
I realize that most of us are under some sort of shelter-in-place, but that doesn't mean that you have to forgo the celebration. In fact this home-version of the holiday might actually be a blessing in disguise. Those of the religious inclination can spend the day with your family in prayer. Though to be honest if you've been cooped up with your annoying relatives for the past month I'm just going to assume this is a daily ritual by now. I'm sure everyone no matter their beliefs is asking for a little more patience at this point in time. Also, with all the toilet paper hoarding that's been happening, “turning the other cheek” may just not be feasible.
On a positive note, the Easter egg hunt will be a lot cleaner since we'll be doing it all indoors so at least for the person tasked with laundry, grass stains won't be an issue — though rug burns might. And we here at the Molloy house aren't going to let a pandemic interfere with our playtime. Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have spent our week hard boiling and coloring eggs. We plan on hiding them around the house and then have a race to see who finds the most. True, I did put some on the top shelf, but she knows where the stepladder is so there's no need to call foul. Because we're trying to be frugal, our Easter baskets are going to be a bit more homemade, but this hasn't stopped the fun. I'm creating a necklace out of macaroni. And seeing that Maggie has taken all the cotton balls from the bathroom I can only guess I'll get a paper plate bunny. Again, it's the thought that counts.
Yes I will miss having a hollow chocolate rabbit to bite into, but as I've said before, this may also be another blessing in disguise. You see, since we aren't doing any extra spending that means that this will be the first year in my lifetime where I won't have to worry about receiving any Peeps. I've never been one to hide my distaste for those sandpaper marshmallows, and this year I can openly gloat. Peeps are what happens when someone with no joy in their heart decides to go into the candy business. Doesn't matter if they're bunny shaped or chick, these gooey monstrosities have no place on a Holy Day and certainty no place in my presence.
So happy Easter to one and all. I hope all our prayers are answered, and remember that holidays aren't about what you get but what you have.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!