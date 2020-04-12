Molloy: Happy at home on the holiday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I lied on my Weight Watchers list. I put down that I had 3 eggs… they were Cadbury.”

— Caroline Rhea

Today is Easter Sunday. A time for Christians to worship their faith and a time for others to seek out a bunny hopping down a self-named trail. Both have their merits, and depending on your upbringing this is either a very spiritual day, a sugary feast or both.

I realize that most of us are under some sort of shelter-in-place, but that doesn't mean that you have to forgo the celebration. In fact this home-version of the holiday might actually be a blessing in disguise. Those of the religious inclination can spend the day with your family in prayer. Though to be honest if you've been cooped up with your annoying relatives for the past month I'm just going to assume this is a daily ritual by now. I'm sure everyone no matter their beliefs is asking for a little more patience at this point in time. Also, with all the toilet paper hoarding that's been happening, “turning the other cheek” may just not be feasible.