“This is my sad Christmas song.”
— Miley Cyrus
Friends, I understand that it’s the Christmas season and everyone is trying their best to be in a jolly mood, but I just have to ask, am I the only one who feels that holiday songs are some of the strangest tunes ever written?
It sounds like every other song playing is either about depression or heartache. And my opinion isn’t without some merit. “I’ll be home for Christmas” tries to tug at your heartstrings but then you find out that all that good will is only in a dream and that that person is actually spending their day all alone.
George Michael tried to sing about giving the gift of his heart, but the receiver gives it away the very next day. Granted we’ve all exchanged presents for something in a different size or color, but only in this tune does someone actually try to re-gift affection. How is that even possible? If the lyrics are to be believed does this mean that George is now in love with someone else? I always get lost in the details of that one.
You have free articles remaining.
Even the king of rock and roll, Elvis himself, arguably one of the most loved entertainers of his time, is having a “Blue Christmas.” And why? Because he’s spending time without you. Did these performers get Christmas confused with Valentine’s Day? Even when the entertainer is trying to be humorous it comes across as creepy. Take “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” There’s no doubt that it’s a pretty catchy number, but when you think about it, the song’s about Gran-gran being the victim of a homicide. Murder isn’t generally something people sing about unless you’re in Reno and your name is Johnny Cash but death in general is not your standard topic for a yuletide turn.
The songstress Jill Sobule didn’t even beat around the bush when she wrote her holiday album, because she titled her first track “Christmas is the Saddest Day of the Year.” Yeah, hard to get lost in translation with a title like that.
Even secular songs can be a little on the odd side. Take “The Little Drummer Boy” for example. Don’t get me wrong, the sentiment is fine — a shepherd boy not having any gifts to bring to the birth of Christ offers his talents instead, but when you think about the wording for more than a minute, you realize that this means next to a swaddled baby Jesus is a boy performing a full-on drum solo for all to hear. As a fan of percussion, I’d be thrilled but, as a new parent, I think I might have to object.
But I digress. All I’m saying is that the holiday season can be depressing all on its own, so perhaps if the soundtrack playing in the background were a bit more joyful then maybe, just maybe, we all might have a merry Christmas.