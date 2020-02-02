Molloy: It's not a dish, it's a bowl

“The important thing about football is that it’s not just about football.”
— Terry Pratchett
Folks, today is the day many have been waiting for all season — the big game! Two teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, will meet in Miami to compete to see who will hold dominance over the NFL. This is arguably the most important day of the year in American sports, especially when it comes to gambling.
More bets will be placed today than at any other time. Everything from the coin toss to the first touchdown to what the entertains will be wearing will be wagered on. It must be difficult being a parent and having to teach your kids that in sports “it’s not whether you win or lose but how you play the game that counts” when you have a grand riding on the outcome.
I must confess I know as much about football as Napoleon did about the internet, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be watching right along with everyone else. I get a kick out of seeing men who love playing the game so much that, like a Beyoncé song, they hope to put a ring on it. That being said, my day isn’t improved with a spectacular pass but the stunning commercials that play during the pauses. It’s one of the few times in my life that I actively wait for advertisements, because come Monday morning the talk around the water cooler won’t be about players or defense but Pepsi and Doritos. The only reason any of us know what Californian Raisins even sing like is because they danced during Super Bowl XX.
When the game is on though my favorite people to watch are the quarterbacks. No, not the men on the gridiron wearing spandex pants but the ones in armchairs wearing the sweaty kind. They speak as though they’re personally involved with the outcome as they shout at the television to “Get open!” or “Move the ball down the field” as if the players had never thought of trying such strategies before. I can’t be the only one who finds it mildly ironic that guys who probably couldn’t do a single sit-up feel entitled to scream when an athlete gets sacked. These are probably the same guys that think having a well-rounded diet means using circular plates.
And speaking of food, it just wouldn’t be a bowl game, super or otherwise, without all the munchies that are offered. Sometimes I think the only real sides I care about today are the ones on my plate. Between the nachos, dips and the meatballs I’ll be tackling my own gastric goals. So don’t be fooled if you see me starting to shed a tear during the third quarter, it’s not because Mahomes missed the snap but rather that I misjudged how spicy the wings were going to be. And if anyone still wants to place a bet, then I’ve got a c-note that says whoever has the most points wins.
