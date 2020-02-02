Molloy: It's not a dish, it's a bowl

“The important thing about football is that it’s not just about football.”

— Terry Pratchett

Folks, today is the day many have been waiting for all season — the big game! Two teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, will meet in Miami to compete to see who will hold dominance over the NFL. This is arguably the most important day of the year in American sports, especially when it comes to gambling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More bets will be placed today than at any other time. Everything from the coin toss to the first touchdown to what the entertains will be wearing will be wagered on. It must be difficult being a parent and having to teach your kids that in sports “it’s not whether you win or lose but how you play the game that counts” when you have a grand riding on the outcome.