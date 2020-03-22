Molloy: Laughter is still the best medicine

“If just knowing someone cares about you helps the healing process, then you should be feeling better already.”
— Mr. Rogers
Friends, things are a bit worrisome at present, and I’m not going to be one of those that feels the need to pile on to your already anxious nerves. I will say though that I hope you and the ones you love are safe and healthy. And no, I’m not about to make fun of this pandemic, either. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not out of some angelic concern for those afflicted but instead has to with karma. I’ve always believed that what goes around comes around and with my luck the minute I crack a joke about the coronavirus I’d start getting a cough.
Everyone is feeling the effects of this unprecedented interruption — and that includes all in the Molloy household, as well. Miss Maggie (the puppy) is having to be home-schooled for the time being and that has brought challenges that I never would have expected. I mean, how does one go about teaching a small dog to pee on a tree when we don’t even have plants in the house? Not that I haven’t tried, mind you. I nailed a broomstick to a plank of wood and instructed her on the leg lift, but she just stared at me on all fours in the kitchen and walked away with a look of concern, not having learned a darn thing.
We tried playing fetch, but our living room is so small that it really doesn’t count as exercise when all she must do to grab something is lean over a bit. I’ve also attempted to keep her informed about worldly events, but when I told her that there was a toilet paper shortage, once again, she gave me a look like “what’s toilet paper?” and that led a whole conversation I never thought I’d have to have. Now she insists that whenever we go for a walk, I bring a roll with us even though she’s never used it in her life. And not to make her feel bad, but while I spend my time sanitizing everything in the house, does she even wash her paws once? Nope. I have a bottle of Purell next to the front door and not once has she felt the need to rub her little mitts together to try and disinfect. Just the other day we went for a brief walk to get some fresh air and I caught her sniffing a collie’s butt and had to gently remind her of “social distancing.” From the look on her face you’d think I’d grown a second head, and she went right back to “introducing” herself. I just knew telling her that dogs don’t contract COVID-19 was a bad idea, but I didn’t think she was just going to flaunt her immunity like that.
Anyway, stay safe, my dears, and don’t be like Miss Maggie. Wash your hands, keep your distance and if you don’t need toilet paper, don’t keep it from the ones that do.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com