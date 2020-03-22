Molloy: Laughter is still the best medicine

“If just knowing someone cares about you helps the healing process, then you should be feeling better already.”

— Mr. Rogers

Friends, things are a bit worrisome at present, and I’m not going to be one of those that feels the need to pile on to your already anxious nerves. I will say though that I hope you and the ones you love are safe and healthy. And no, I’m not about to make fun of this pandemic, either. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not out of some angelic concern for those afflicted but instead has to with karma. I’ve always believed that what goes around comes around and with my luck the minute I crack a joke about the coronavirus I’d start getting a cough.

Everyone is feeling the effects of this unprecedented interruption — and that includes all in the Molloy household, as well. Miss Maggie (the puppy) is having to be home-schooled for the time being and that has brought challenges that I never would have expected. I mean, how does one go about teaching a small dog to pee on a tree when we don’t even have plants in the house? Not that I haven’t tried, mind you. I nailed a broomstick to a plank of wood and instructed her on the leg lift, but she just stared at me on all fours in the kitchen and walked away with a look of concern, not having learned a darn thing.