“Only the knife knows what goes on in the heart of a pumpkin.”
— Simone Schwartz-Bart
It’s long been said that April showers bring May flowers, but what I want to know is what’s the point of October gales if no good comes of it? Well, I can’t say that there’s no good from all this weather. With winds running at tornado speeds I haven’t a need to rake the yard lately, because the moment a leaf begins to fall, instead of dropping on my lawn it’s flung down the street, and those that do make it to the grassy paradise are quickly booted out by blustery bouncers. So that’s handy.
Since outdoor activities are pretty much out the window unless Miss Maggie (the puppy) wants to be turned into a K9 kite, we are sequestered in the kitchen to carve up some pumpkins. Halloween’s a holiday dedicated to horror, so what could be more appropriate then spending our leisure time disemboweling a gourd by plunging a large knife into it? I’m not quite sure where this tradition started, but what I can say is that the first person to perform this feat must have had some serious emotional issues. I can only imagine the looks on the faces of those around when said person placed a pumpkin on the table and then proceeded to gut the fruit and then, just to add a festive flare, carved a face onto the side of it.
I know what you’re probably thinking, “but he put a candle in it so that it would light up at night.” As if that somehow makes things better instead of, oh I don’t know, a thousand times creepier! I know I shouldn’t judge people, but I think there’s a reason why some kids get held back a grade. With that grain of salt, I’m actually looking forward to our arts and crafts, because not only will this be a chance to stretch my creative muscles, but it will also give me an opportunity to finally use the set of Ginsu steak knives I picked up at the state fair. Granted, using a blade that can slice a beer can in half and still be able to hold its sharpness to slice a tomato razor thin might be a bit of overkill but I figured if I used my Dremel then things might get messier that expected.
Besides, if I’m going to start using power tools then I might as well just go ahead and grab all my saws and finish this project in record time, but the point of this venture isn’t speed but finesse. I start with the eyes which I form into two perfect triangles and then I carve the mouth. I begin with a crescent opening and end with the decision that my pumpkin will need to see an orthodontist sooner than later. I do my best to try and give this gourd a makeover, but by the time I’m finished my kitchen looks like a crime scene which, under the circumstances, is probably considered a success.