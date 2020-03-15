Molloy: Paying tribute to St. Patrick

“The whole world is Irish on the 17th of March.”
— Thomas Augustine Daly
Friends, I’m a bit excited today. This is the week where I get to really raise some Cain with the H. R. department, because on the 17th I’ll be forgoing my usual suit and tie to don my “Kiss Me I’m Irish” T-shirt and there’s really not much the higher-ups can say about it — because according to my reasoning it’s not considered sexual harassment if it’s a holiday. Sort of like how you’re allowed to pour your heart out on Valentine’s Day even though you’ve only known this particular cashier for about 20 seconds while standing in line.
It’s not weird. It’s festive! At least that’s going to be my argument, but as sure as I’m from the Emerald Isle, I’ll bet that someone will still find a way to complain and I’ll ultimately find myself once again in Nancy’s office watching one of those videos that makes everyone in the room feel awkward.
But I digress. St. Patrick’s Day is the official holiday for the Irish. There will be celebrations with Irish potatoes, corned beef and cabbage — and of course green beer. What people may not know is how St. Patrick came to have a holiday named for him, and for that we have to travel back in time to the 400s where a man named Maewyn Succat changed his name to Patrick after what I’m assuming was a great deal of teasing from the other kids. Originally a Roman living in the UK., he was enslaved and taken to Ireland but escaped for a time only to return later to teach Christianity to the masses.
His legend holds that he drove the snakes out of Ireland, but if we’re being completely honest, Ireland doesn’t naturally have snakes so either he did a really good job or, someone decided to award him the honor as a goof. I’m guessing probably after consuming green beer. In time this beloved cleric became the symbol of the land of Eire and it is to him we raise our lime-colored beverages.
The wonderful thing about St. Patrick’s Day is that it’s all inclusive and you can be of any heritage to enjoy the day. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Molloy, a Martinez, a Schultz or a Sandberg, everyone is allowed at the table. And there’s really no special preparations to be made which is nice. All that is typically expected is that you wear something green. So if you see people out and about on Tuesday dressed as though they picked out their clothes in the dark don’t worry, they’re just trying to get in the spirit of the day before partaking in the spirits of the day. And speaking of clothes, I’m hoping that the “luck of the Irish” holds strong because after wearing my shirt, I just might need all that I can get to keep me out of trouble.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com