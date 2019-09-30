“You know how many seeds are in an apple. But you don't know how many apples are in a seed.”
— Robert H. Schuller
Friends, we may not know one another on an intimate level, but one of my major character traits is that I’m not a really picky person. It doesn’t matter to me what team is playing, where we're going to dinner, or what movie is playing; if we are having a good time, that’s all that matters.
Obviously, I have my opinions, but when dealing with a group, I try to find a consensus instead of being that person that everyone rolls their eyes at when they whine about any suggested activity. So it came as a bit of a surprise when some friends invited me to go apple picking, and I quickly snapped back with a stern “maybe.”
You have free articles remaining.
I wasn't trying to be antisocial, but the thought of spending an afternoon walking through an orchard to gather low-hanging fruit just doesn’t really pique my curiosity. If you’re a farmer then I’m sure you’ve found ways to make your job more enjoyable and take pride in your work, because you’re a professional. But that’s the thing, I’m an amateur. I can't remember to water the one plant that's in my kitchen let alone manage an entire field of crops. In fact, if I was a farmer, I’d be mildly offended that people with no agricultural background would walk onto one of my fields and start doing my job.
And let's get this straight, this is the only businesses where this type of thing happens. You don't see people walking into hospitals and expecting to perform surgery, do you? For as long as I’ve been alive, no one has ever strolled into my office, on a weekend no less, and paid money to balance one of my spreadsheets, but throw in a few horses and some cows and suddenly everyone's ready to make hay.
I will allow that my interest in apple picking might be slightly different if I got the chance to harvest like a real farmer — which means getting to drive one of those cool tractors. And no, I’m not talking about the old rickety one that pulls the hay wagon of people out to the pastures, but those really large red ones with the tires that stand taller than me. The type of tractor they show in beer commercials and have cabins with stereos, air conditioning and comfortable seating. Instead, what do I get to use? A ladder. What am I, Amish?
Let me get this straight. Not only am I in a chilly autumn orchard on my day off, but I'm going to have to climb a wooden ladder that's leaned against a tree all the while holding a bushel basket? This sounds more like a low rent Cirque du Soleil than it does a good time, so instead of going out to the country I'll think I'll do my apple picking the old fashioned way — in a grocery store.