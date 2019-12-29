“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.”
— Vern McLellan
OK, kids, it’s once again time to get all excited about counting down from the number 10 to see a ball drop in the sky, and we will all need new calendars, because, of course, Tuesday is New Year’s Eve.
Some people may think I’m down on most holidays, but it’s just that they start so early that by the time the actual moment arrives I’m pretty well depleted in my excitement. For instance, stores start selling sparklers way before the Fourth of July, and Halloween candy gets stocked around August. Even today eggs will start being laid on shelves for Easter despite the fact that we haven’t even raised a glass to St. Patrick yet. It’s like the holidays are more of an afterthought to the run up to them. And no holiday is more short-sheeted than New Year’s Eve.
You have free articles remaining.
Think of it, we are celebrating the entering of a new year, but even as the name suggests we don’t care so much about Jan. 1 than we do what comes before it. The entire program is scripted in such a way as to spend as little time in the actual holiday as possible. On the evening of Dec. 31, people will get dressed to the nines and attend parties outfitted with lavish meats and cheeses. There will be dancing, drinking and much merriment will be had, but as soon as the New Year rolls around, all pleasantries are tossed aside and the bartender who not moments ago was filling your glass to the brim with bubbly suddenly grabs your attention with the edict that “you don’t have to go home … but you can’t stay here.” And just like that, the holiday is over even though, technically, it just began.
If you doubt my little theory then do me a favor and walk over to one of your neighbors' houses at around 5 p.m. Wednesday and bang on their door shouting “Happy New Year!” as loud as you can and see what happens. Once you’ve posted bail, you’ll begin to realize just how right I am. (Writer’s note: I assume no responsibility if you decide to test out anything that I think up. In fact, if you are so inclined as to follow my suggestions then please take my advice and seek some professional help, because no matter what I may sound like, I should never be the voice of reason for anyone.) Moving on.
The one good thing about New Year’s Eve is that kissing is always on the agenda. Valentine’s Day doesn’t have as much emphasis on smooching as this holiday does. In fact, I wonder if the new year can even begin chronologically unless your puckered up. If there is anyone who wants to prove me correct (and ignore my previous warning) then feel free to meet me at midnight on the 31st so we can test out this theory. Wrong or right, it would certainly make for a happy new year!