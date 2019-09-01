“Education and work are the levers to uplift a people.”
- W. E. B. Du Bois
Folks, I have some good news and some bad this weekend and, ironically, they’re both the same announcement.
This is the week the kids go back to school. Now if you’re a parent that’s had to come up with entertaining ways to keep the kids occupied for the last two and a half months, then that statement is probably going to come across as a positive, because it will now be a teacher’s job to keep their attention for eight hours out of the day. But if you are one of the unfortunate to be book-bound, you’re probably going to reflect on the negative.
Either way classes begin this week, so I must take a moment to remind people to please be careful when driving. I know this will probably fall upon deaf ears, because even in the midst of a winter whiteout there are still those who think they can drive as fast as they want. But for the next week or so can I recommend setting your alarms to an earlier time so you don’t need to rush during your commute?
If you’re unaware as to what day is the first for students, the groups of sullen faces standing on the corners should give you a clue. True, not all kids will be sour pusses, some will be practically beaming, and they are called kindergartners. To them this is a new adventure. The high schoolers already know that this day means — that summer vacation is over and homework will be becoming a ritual that must be completed nightly. Standing beside all these children will be proud parents with cell phones in hand all taking pictures of their spawns in their new clothes so they can post the pics joyfully to Facebook. And no matter how happy the parents act the kids usually have that half-smile half-scowl effect to their stance. I often see the same expression when the police release mugshot photos. On the one hand they’re happy to be getting their picture taken, but then they remember the reason why and it deflates all the joy out of the situation.
But before the lunch bags are packed and the buses pull up, we still have one more holiday to enjoy, which of course is Labor Day. Fun fact, Labor Day became an official holiday in 1894 and was intended to celebrate the working class. Fast forward 125 years and we, the working class, celebrate Labor Day by trying to get on the schedule so we can make that time-and-a-half pay a holiday offers, thus defeating the purpose of this special occasion altogether. Or maybe people would rather celebrate later in the week when they get a bump in their paychecks. I’d have to agree that is always cause for some revelry.