Molloy: Scouting out the competition

“Whatcha want? A cookie?”

— Chris Rock

Friends, the Boy Scout motto is “Be prepared.” I know this because I was once a sash wearing, oath swearing, neckerchiefed kid who helped old ladies across the street and tried to do my best to always do a good turn daily.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And it is with that motto in mind that I need you all to heed my words: We need to be prepared. What alarming act must be forthcoming for such a dire announcement, you may ask? The Girl Scouts, that's what! Like the Sirens in "Ulysses" luring sailors to smash their ships along the coastal rocks, they will be calling out to you from the entrances of retailers throughout the land inviting you to crash your diet by indulging in a box of sweetness so delicious that you'll never even recall the 10 extra pounds you put on from last year's fundraiser.