Molloy: Scouting out the competition

“Whatcha want? A cookie?”
— Chris Rock
Friends, the Boy Scout motto is “Be prepared.” I know this because I was once a sash wearing, oath swearing, neckerchiefed kid who helped old ladies across the street and tried to do my best to always do a good turn daily.
You have free articles remaining.
And it is with that motto in mind that I need you all to heed my words: We need to be prepared. What alarming act must be forthcoming for such a dire announcement, you may ask? The Girl Scouts, that's what! Like the Sirens in "Ulysses" luring sailors to smash their ships along the coastal rocks, they will be calling out to you from the entrances of retailers throughout the land inviting you to crash your diet by indulging in a box of sweetness so delicious that you'll never even recall the 10 extra pounds you put on from last year's fundraiser.
You might think I'm being a bit harsh on these tweens, but let me tell you from experience that these aren't just girls looking to raise money for their worthwhile organization that will give them valuable life lessons which in turn will help them to become strong independent women of the future. They're also sales assassins ready to pounce the moment I leave my car. These girls can eye you up on sight and immediately know what flavor is best to rid you of $5. Looking back, when I was in Boy Scouts, we went to camp every summer and learned skills like knot tying, mountaineering, archery and wilderness survival. Granted, those traits don't lend themselves easily to today's modern society, but we always felt like we were learning valuable life lessons.
I bring this up because while we were usually caked in mud trying to lasso a tree, the Girl Scout Camp just down the lake shore (I'm assuming) was busy molding the minds of young ladies into being executive extraordinaires. Us boys learned how to take aim, but those girls were obviously learning how to hit their mark, because from a distance of 50 yards one of the little ladies spotted my approach and like a gunslinger from a spaghetti western, took her shot with a box of Thin Mints. I never stood a chance. I put down my money with a smile and the scout smiled back and for some unknown reason I ended up leaving with three boxes instead of just the one. That's how good their training is.
When I got home later that day and was sitting on the couch eating my second row of Tagalongs it dawned on me that while I consider myself a man with a good deal of street smarts, I was still hustled by an 11-year-old. The only plus side to this tale, aside from helping a worthy organization, of course, is that while the defeat may be bitter the end result is always sweet.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com