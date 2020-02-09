Molloy: Showing how much you care

“Love is a battlefield.”

— Pat Benatar

OK, kids, Valentine's Day is just a few short days away, and we've little time to prepare for how we're going to show our appreciation to those we hold dear.

True, there are some that will protest that this holiday is just a creation of greeting card companies to sell more products and that we should always be expressing our love to those around us. Technically they're right, but if we each gave our loved ones a box of chocolates every morning, by month two of the relationship we'd be celebrating Happy Diabetes Day. So regulating our feelings to Feb. 14 is actually a way of maintaining a healthy coupling both emotionally and physically.

And let no amount of disdain fool you, everyone wants to feel special on Valentine's Day. Trust me, as a single guy who hasn't been in a relationship for almost a decade I'd kill to have someone to send flowers to. even if it is a cheesy clichéd gesture. (Was that a cry for help, you ask? Yeah, it probably was. Moving on ...)