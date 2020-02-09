Molloy: Showing how much you care

“Love is a battlefield.”
— Pat Benatar
OK, kids, Valentine's Day is just a few short days away, and we've little time to prepare for how we're going to show our appreciation to those we hold dear.
True, there are some that will protest that this holiday is just a creation of greeting card companies to sell more products and that we should always be expressing our love to those around us. Technically they're right, but if we each gave our loved ones a box of chocolates every morning, by month two of the relationship we'd be celebrating Happy Diabetes Day. So regulating our feelings to Feb. 14 is actually a way of maintaining a healthy coupling both emotionally and physically.
And let no amount of disdain fool you, everyone wants to feel special on Valentine's Day. Trust me, as a single guy who hasn't been in a relationship for almost a decade I'd kill to have someone to send flowers to. even if it is a cheesy clichéd gesture. (Was that a cry for help, you ask? Yeah, it probably was. Moving on ...)
The history of Valentine's Day dates back a millennium with some saying it began during Roman times as a way to get sons married off, and others saying that it was started by a priest who defied the emperor of the time by secretly marrying young couples in order to save the men from having to go to war. Either story sounds plausible, but what I will never understand is how the symbol of love, besides a heart of course, is a pant-less, winged baby that wields a bow and arrow.
Two questions here. First, who's bright idea was it to give an infant weaponry? And second, who let that feathered kid go outside in the middle of winter without clothes on? For heaven's sake, if we're willing to shell out a hundred bucks on flowers can't we at least spare a dime to get this kid some Pampers?
And speaking of flowers, what better way of saying “I love you” than by giving your sweetheart a handful of dead plants? I know that whenever I think of love it's not long walks on the beach or candlelit dinners — it's mulch. And while we're at it, skip the cards, too. If you can't figure out words of your own to tell someone you care, then you have bigger problems then Hallmark can handle.
Want my advice? Go sentimental and put some thought into the gift. Send a mousetrap attached with a note saying how they've caught your heart. Better yet, hand over an ice cube and explain that every time you see them, you just melt. I know those sound weird, but no weirder than a naked newborn flying around using you for target practice. Point is it's a day for love, so take the time to show that person that they mean something to you. Even if the only one you have is yourself.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com