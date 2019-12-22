“What I like about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with the present.”
— Don Marquis
Friends, we are finally in the holiday homestretch, but before we start wading into the yuletide keep in mind that there’s one last hurdle to jump — presents.
You may be thinking “Bradley, didn’t you already cover this last week?” and you’d be right, but it’s not the buying of presents I'm talking about but their presentation. It doesn’t matter this week if you’re celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanza or Christmas, gifts will surely be exchanged, and that means your work doesn’t end until the scotch tape runs out.
I don’t know whose bright idea this was, but society has dictated that it’s uncouth to give someone a gift straight out of a shopping bag, so we’re left trying to encase a token in the flimsiest paper known to man. Seriously, there are one-ply toilet rolls in gas station bathrooms that are more durable than what you’ll be expected to fold this year. My suggestion? Avoid the ribbons and bows altogether. After all, no one has ever refused a present because it wasn’t covered in Kleenex beforehand. Also if you’re feeling proud because you bought your partner a car, realize that you have just spent $25,000 on a present that will affect your family’s financials and no bow, no matter the size, is going to change the fact that you dipped into the coffers without debating it first. Remember, it’s a celebration not a competition. But I digress.
It’s the season of giving, but it’s also the season of getting — mostly headaches that come in the form of family. But fear not, because my gift to you, dear reader, is a survival guide to getting through the holidays unharmed. First, remember that silence is golden. Don’t tarnish your day by talking. Now is not the time to vent your political beliefs or to settle old grievances. The lights you’ve strung up on the roof are just fine without having to add the strobes of squad cars to them. The only uniformed visitor you want is Santa Clause, not Sergeant Campbell.
That being said, next up is earplugs, because it’s hard to be offended by what is mentioned when everything is muffled. Another trick to avoid any heat is to stay in the kitchen. Hand-washing dishes will ensure that you’ll be far enough removed from any conversations long enough for the dinner to render everyone comatose on the couch by the time you’re done drying off. Also be prepared with batteries of every size. There’s little worse than a child who can’t play with their shiny new toys because the batteries weren’t included. Lastly, if you really want things to go well try spiking the eggnog till it looks like a porcupine in a punch bowl, because, let’s face it, it’s hard to say the wrong thing when every word is slurred.
Either way, no matter how you celebrate, I wish you all a very happy holiday!