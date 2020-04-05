Molloy: Spoiling my viewing appetite

If you answered no, then you've obviously not experienced Netflix's latest doc-series "Tiger King." Pardon the ironic pun given the times we are in, but this latest television trend is spreading like a virus. Now I'm not an entertainment critic nor am I a medical professional, but I'm pretty sure I've developed some sort of brain trauma trying to wrap my head around this seven-episode tale. I won't give away any spoilers if you haven't seen it, but I will say that if you've ever wondered what would happen if you threw shows like "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," "Breaking Bad," "Murder, She Wrote" and then added a dash of "Mutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" into a blender, Netflix has your answer.

To quench our desperate thirst for any sort of distraction, Netflix has poured a tall glass of crazy, and everyone who's had a sip can agree that it's not something we want added permanently to the bar menu. Like an episode of "The Twilight Zone" brought magically to life, this limited series shines a light on a man popularly known as Joe Exotic who runs a big-cat animal sanctuary (that's where the “tiger” in the title comes from) and his hatred of a fellow private zookeeper named Carole Baskin. Without giving too much away, the show delves into the personal lives of both these “characters” and the often criminally surreal events surrounding them. Who would have thought that in this moment of isolation and division a man with a mullet would be the catalyst for bringing us all together? Granted, we're all repulsed, but, at least for the time being, we're all on the same page.