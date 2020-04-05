Molloy: Spoiling my viewing appetite

“Are you not entertained?”
— Maximus Decimus Meridius
Today, my friends, I pose a question. Have you ever seen something so randomly bizarre, so intricately insane or so curiously strange that you couldn't even begin to explain what just happened or why you watched it in the first place?
If you answered no, then you've obviously not experienced Netflix's latest doc-series "Tiger King." Pardon the ironic pun given the times we are in, but this latest television trend is spreading like a virus. Now I'm not an entertainment critic nor am I a medical professional, but I'm pretty sure I've developed some sort of brain trauma trying to wrap my head around this seven-episode tale. I won't give away any spoilers if you haven't seen it, but I will say that if you've ever wondered what would happen if you threw shows like "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," "Breaking Bad," "Murder, She Wrote" and then added a dash of "Mutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" into a blender, Netflix has your answer.
To quench our desperate thirst for any sort of distraction, Netflix has poured a tall glass of crazy, and everyone who's had a sip can agree that it's not something we want added permanently to the bar menu. Like an episode of "The Twilight Zone" brought magically to life, this limited series shines a light on a man popularly known as Joe Exotic who runs a big-cat animal sanctuary (that's where the “tiger” in the title comes from) and his hatred of a fellow private zookeeper named Carole Baskin. Without giving too much away, the show delves into the personal lives of both these “characters” and the often criminally surreal events surrounding them. Who would have thought that in this moment of isolation and division a man with a mullet would be the catalyst for bringing us all together? Granted, we're all repulsed, but, at least for the time being, we're all on the same page.
In my defense I didn't know what I was getting into when I first clicked on the title, but like driving past a horrid back-road car crash, I just couldn't help myself from rubbernecking. Just when you think the film can't get any weirder the story ups the ante and the viewer is ushered down rabbit holes that even Lewis Carol couldn't have dreamed up on his best day. I'm not saying you should watch this documentary, but if you want to feel better about the poor choices you've made in life then by all means have a gander. Be warned though, put some pillows behind your neck because after the first hour you'll be shaking your head so much you may just get whiplash.
Hopefully this isolation ends soon, because if this is what is distracting me now, then if things continue as they are into May I'll be watching the "Twilight" saga and debating what team to join: Edward or Jacob.
