Molloy: The perils of peer pressure

“Skiing is the only sport where you spend an arm and a leg to break an arm and a leg.”

— Dave Barry

Friends, this week I learned a valuable lesson in peer pressure. It started out innocently enough, with Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I sitting on the couch bored out of our minds binge watching the latest distraction that Netflix had to offer, when I received a phone call from one of my friends asking if I wanted to go skiing.

Keep in mind that the thought of being on a windswept mountaintop in the middle of winter had all the appeal of, well, of being on a windswept mountain top in the middle of winter, but (let's call him Kevin) convincingly said “everyone else is going.” Not wanting to miss out on a good time I donned my snow pants and waited for my ride to arrive. Miss Maggie, being the more practical, stayed cozy on the couch.

I have to admit that everything was going pretty well at first. The ride up the chairlift was relaxing, and it was only when the actual skiing began that things took a turn for the worse. Like a baby deer just leaning to stand, my legs acted like strangers as one foot went north as the other determined south was the better option. Once I had brokered a peace between my lower limbs, gravity decided to add momentum into the equation and I rapidly began my descent.