Molloy: The perils of peer pressure

“Skiing is the only sport where you spend an arm and a leg to break an arm and a leg.”
— Dave Barry
Friends, this week I learned a valuable lesson in peer pressure. It started out innocently enough, with Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I sitting on the couch bored out of our minds binge watching the latest distraction that Netflix had to offer, when I received a phone call from one of my friends asking if I wanted to go skiing.
Keep in mind that the thought of being on a windswept mountaintop in the middle of winter had all the appeal of, well, of being on a windswept mountain top in the middle of winter, but (let's call him Kevin) convincingly said “everyone else is going.” Not wanting to miss out on a good time I donned my snow pants and waited for my ride to arrive. Miss Maggie, being the more practical, stayed cozy on the couch.
I have to admit that everything was going pretty well at first. The ride up the chairlift was relaxing, and it was only when the actual skiing began that things took a turn for the worse. Like a baby deer just leaning to stand, my legs acted like strangers as one foot went north as the other determined south was the better option. Once I had brokered a peace between my lower limbs, gravity decided to add momentum into the equation and I rapidly began my descent.
Looking back I should have taken the free lesson that was offered instead of following my friends, because then I would have known that if you keep your feet perfectly straight speed quickly becomes a factor. Fun fact about yours truly: I have never really believed in out of body experiences before, but there I was looking down at myself now rocketing toward certain death and there was nothing I could do to stop it. Without thinking, I plunged my poles into the powder and it was then that I learned I could do a perfect somersault even though I hadn't taken any lessons in that either. (Is there such a thing as an adult prodigy?)
I don't remember much of what happened next aside from cursing quite a bit before face-planting into a snowbank. I sat up bruised but unbroken, and as if to add insult to injury, one of my skiis had somehow broken free and was going on ahead without me. By the time I reached the bottom my friends were gearing up for another run and were waiting for me to join them. This time though I held fast and instead headed for the lodge, sat on one of the couches, sipped some cocoa and watched television, having finally learned my lesson that just because all my friends are going down a mountain doesn't mean that I should, too. Or maybe I should. And take a lesson first.
I'm not sure which is right all I know is I'm never skiing again. Unless of course everybody else is going.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com