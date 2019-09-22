“Autumn … the year’s last, loveliest smile.”
— John Howard Bryant
My dears, like it or not, autumn is starting to creep its way into our lives — and depending on the type of person you are this is either a good thing or something to be dreaded. Personally, I enjoy the fall months over summer days because, let’s face facts, I’ve never had what would traditionally be called a “beach body.” Granted, I’m not out of shape, necessarily, but I have a frame that is best showcased under a bulky sweater. Unfortunately for me, it is not so much the weather dictating the season change as I’m still wearing shorts which, as I’ve said before, is not the best look for me but rather, it’s our commerce that’s heralding in the fall.
As if on cue any business that serves a drink or cooks a meal is suddenly preparing everything with pumpkin. It doesn’t matter if it’s pancakes or lattes if a restaurant can sneak the orange spice into its menu it will do so with impunity. I’m not quite sure why fall brings out this flavor in such force, but you can’t go in any eatery without smelling that gourd scent. And it’s not just restaurants getting in on the pumpkin pride bandwagon. Cheerios has a limited edition pumpkin flavored variety, which seems odd because at any other time of year they just taste like mini cardboard circles.
You have free articles remaining.
Food aside, this is also a time of drastic indecision for most people. No, I’m not about to go on another rant about politics or some such thing, what I’m talking about is the uncertainty of whether to remove the air conditioner units from our windows. It’s one of those seasonal tasks that needs to be done. But without fail, once they are safely stored away on a shelf in the basement the temperature immediately skyrockets, thus making the whole activity pointless. It’s as though Mother Nature is double-dog-daring you to be uncomfortable.
Seeing as though I’m on a tear with fall, can someone please tell me why it is that pine cones and dried leaves are considered home décor items the minute the leaves change color? I’d be called crazy if I threw lawn clippings on the dining room table for the 4th of July, but as soon as autumn shows up society has deemed it perfectly fine to toss yard scraps all over the house. Perhaps it’s just our way of preparing us mentally for Christmas when we’ll be expected to have a chopped down tree standing in the living room.
My biggest question is, what if you don’t live near a forest? Can you substitute leftover mulch from the garden in place of pine cones? And if leaves are so swank then would not raking them up be thought of as being chic? If that’s the case, then, ironically enough, it turns out I’m not lazy, I’m festive.