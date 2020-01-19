Molloy: Warm winter wonderland

“A lot of people like snow. I find it an unnecessary freezing of water.”
- Carl Reiner
As I write to you this week, my friends, I am looking out the window and seeing white snowflakes beginning to fall to the ground and they bring a smile to my face.
Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal, but so far this year we have been experiencing some pretty unusual warm weather, it being January and all. To stress my point, realize that my shovel hasn’t been lifted in over a month and just this week I went to work with my car window rolled down. I can’t even remember the last time my furnace kicked on. Granted I’m not a “winter” person in any sense of the word. I don’t ski, snowboard or even snowshoe but not having banks of the white stuff piled high on the curbs is a bit disconcerting.
When I was younger my family would pile sleds into our station wagon and go sliding down the hill on North Street with the rest of the neighborhood kids, but as of late that same hill has been covered in grass and weeds and there is no fun to be had anywhere. The plump snowmen that were built mid-December have vanished, which at first I attributed to the new Keto diet and not a jump in degrees, but either way the frosted masses are missing.
I won't lie, it has been nice not having to start my day early because of the need to scrape the windshield off before leaving for work, but it’s gotten to the point where I have seen people donning shorts and not shivering as a result. This season is meant for snowsuits not Speedos. I don’t know if the cause of this heated topic is due to global warming or perhaps Mother Nature just didn’t get the memo that winter started weeks ago, but I’m sort of happy to see the flakes starting to finally fall as this means life is getting back to some sort of normalcy.
And not to imply that I’m the center of the world, but I feel I should take some responsibility for the lack of powder, because I think I jinxed us all by a recent purchase that I made. I was sick of having to always lift heavy snow with a shovel, so I bought a new snowblower this year and it just might be nature’s way of lowering my emissions, because its engine has been left colder than the weather is was bought to combat. It’s like getting excited to go to an amusement park only to find out you can’t ride the rides because you're too short. In the back of your mind you’re thinking that if you only had a few more inches on you you’d be having a grand ole time. Well, lately I’ve been thinking that exact same thought — only with snow.
