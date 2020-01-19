Molloy: Warm winter wonderland

“A lot of people like snow. I find it an unnecessary freezing of water.”

- Carl Reiner

As I write to you this week, my friends, I am looking out the window and seeing white snowflakes beginning to fall to the ground and they bring a smile to my face.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal, but so far this year we have been experiencing some pretty unusual warm weather, it being January and all. To stress my point, realize that my shovel hasn’t been lifted in over a month and just this week I went to work with my car window rolled down. I can’t even remember the last time my furnace kicked on. Granted I’m not a “winter” person in any sense of the word. I don’t ski, snowboard or even snowshoe but not having banks of the white stuff piled high on the curbs is a bit disconcerting.

When I was younger my family would pile sleds into our station wagon and go sliding down the hill on North Street with the rest of the neighborhood kids, but as of late that same hill has been covered in grass and weeds and there is no fun to be had anywhere. The plump snowmen that were built mid-December have vanished, which at first I attributed to the new Keto diet and not a jump in degrees, but either way the frosted masses are missing.