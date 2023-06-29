Last week this column covered basic information about growing tropical fruit trees in the home during the winter, concentrating heavily on grapefruit, the easiest of all to grow and get to produce a lot of fruit. As I alluded to last week, the center of New York state does not seem the place to grow these things, but our modern homes can provide the light and the temperature that these plants thrive in. Of course, the humans in the house might need to adjust their likes and lives a bit, too, to accommodate these guest plants. But then, they’re delicious and beautiful to have in the house.

Today we will look at avocados, loquats and, my favorite, kumquats. If you can get your star fruit to blossom and fruit, and it is easier than you might think, you will save $3 or more every time you pick one off the bush for your evening salad. Oh, you are not familiar with star fruit? You do not know what you are missing. This fruit, about 5 or 6 inches long, colored from lime green to bright yellow, is in the supermarkets most of the year. If you cut it in half, horizontally, it looks like a star. Slice it thin and it makes a wonderful garnish for any salad, or plate on a buffet. The brighter the yellow skin, the riper and tastier it is.

Late this afternoon I was at Lowe's for a few minutes, and they were unloading a cartful, five shelves high, of Meyer lemons and key limes. They were beautiful plants, and they are a wonderful place to begin this new hobby. First of all, they grow not more than 2 feet above the rim of the pot. Other than needing regular fertilizing, drying out between waterings and easy insect control, most are very easy to grow. Now, if you like a slice of lime in your Corona or your martini, this key lime is the plant you “gotta have” in your living room.

Next on my list of tropical fruits for my living room is the kumquat. It thrives in a container, is beautiful on the patio during summer and fall, and does well in the home if you give it slightly acidic soil — generally half soil and half peat moss works well. This one loves a lot of light, making it somewhat touchy in the home. Give it your brightest south or southwest window, and it will do best if you add some grow lights above the plant. Having that light on for 10 hours a day will greatly increase the number of fruits you get, and bringing it out to the patio during the summer will rejuvenate the plant after a drab winter. The kumquat has fussy feet, too. It does not like sitting in wet soil. So let it dry out a bit between waterings with a little air movement. A 10-inch fan will help keep the humidity around the tree even and will help increase pollination when the flowers are open and ready. Speaking of the flowers, you will know when they are open just by smelling the air in your home. Their orange blossom fragrance is heavenly and worth the trouble of having one of these plants. Be sure to buy dwarf varieties; they will grow to 4 or 5 feet.

I have never tried this one, but when you purchase a pineapple, do not throw the top away. Let it dry out for a few days and then place it on top of the soil in a 6-inch pot. Keep the soil moist and in about 18 months you may have your own homegrown pineapple. That is about the length of time that it took to grow that pineapple you had with dinner last night.

You can grow tropical fruits in your home, but do not do it to save money. Other than vegetable gardening, most of us enjoy the hobby of gardening for the joy of succeeding, and that is especially true with these plants. Knowing that you can is the first prize. Taste is second.

To succeed, give your plants as much sunlight as possible, and add lighting if needed. Keep your plants warm: Many will survive at 60 degrees for a night or two, but they will not like it. Watch the watering and feed them like you do your children.

Enjoy the beautiful weather.