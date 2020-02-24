Commentary: As accusations get louder, Reed plays better

MEXICO CITY — The bookies had Patrick Reed at 40-1 odds going into the Mexico Championship, which should have come down before he even hit a shot.

More accusations of cheating, this time from Brooks Koepka during a town hall show on Sirius XM. And then former CBS analyst Peter Kostis weighed in during a “No Laying Up” podcast in which he said he saw Reed improve his lie four times.

The noise got louder.

And that's when Reed always seems to get better.

His one-shot victory in Mexico City might not quiet any critics. It left no doubt, however, that the 29-year-old Reed might be as resilient as anyone in golf.

He says he doesn't listen, and that his team — wife Justine, her mother, attorneys — fill him in. Reed slips on ear pods when he arrives on the putting green and uses whatever natural powers he has to block everything out while inside the ropes.

“It didn't bother me at all,” Reed said. “I'm on the golf course. I'm focusing on what I need to do. My team knows that when I'm playing in tournaments, I'm kind of in my zone doing my thing. I'd have to talk to my team later on to see how much it bothered them or not. Because when it's tournament week, it's me going out there, playing golf.”