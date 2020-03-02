Commentary: Bowman makes his case to keep Hendrick ride

Bowman again refused slow cars all of 2017. He ran just three times all year — one Truck Series race, twice in the Xfinity Series and nothing at all in Cup — and practiced his craft on simulators while waiting to be considered for a seat in a car that can actually win.

His plan worked to perfection when Earnhardt retired after the 2017 season and Rick Hendrick gave Bowman the No. 88 Chevrolet.

But going into the final year of a three-year contract, Bowman understood it was going to be a struggle to keep that seat considering how many drivers will be available at the end of the season. Hendrick already needs a driver to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson when he steps back from a full schedule.

So Bowman opened the year determined not to lose the No. 88.

He qualified second for the Daytona 500, might have had a chance to win last week at Las Vegas if not for a late caution and then finally made his way to victory lane Sunday in California with a dominating run. It was Bowman’s second career Cup victory in 156 starts, both in the Hendrick Chevrolet, and first opportunity to convince his boss he wants to keep his seat.